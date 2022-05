NEW from THE TRACE: Watch: How violence interrupters help Brooklyn heal. Last year, The Trace partnered with Brooklyn-based BRIC TV to produce a series of documentaries exploring the nuances of violence, how individuals and their communities are coping with loss and disruption, and also how they’re catalyzing efforts to make their city safer. Each installment of the series, The Damage Done, approaches gun violence from another angle. BRIC just published the first of these installments, which focuses on trauma care and follows the Kings Against Violence Initiative as they work with shooting survivors. You can watch it here.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO