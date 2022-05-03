Tulsa Oilers Move On To Round 2 Of ECHL

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Jenks and Union high school baseball teams faced off in the regional finals on Saturday, with the Trojans needing one win to advance to the state tournament while the Redhawks need two. News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared highlights from the rivalry game, at 6 p.m.
DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
As people across the country prepared for "the fastest two minutes in sports" Saturday evening, one Oklahoma man was getting ready for his first Kentucky Derby owning a race horse. Richard Dawson, owner of oil and natural gas company Redsky Land in Edmond, Oklahoma, bought the horse named Rich Strike...
Sooner football fans are in mourning after the news that former football player Du'Vonta Lampkin was shot and killed in Dallas this week. When the friend went to check on him, they said they found him on his back. According to a Dallas Police Department report, Lampkin’s friend went to...
The No. 7 Oklahoma State softball team lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 7-1, on Thursday at Marita Hynes Field. With the loss, OSU fell to 38-10 and 14-2 in conference play. Oklahoma improved to 46-1 and 15-1, respectively. Kelly Maxwell (15-3) took the loss after allowing seven runs in six...
Peyton Graham drove in three runs and Diego Muniz and Wallace Clark each tallied two RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to an 11-7 win at TCU Saturday afternoon at Lupton Stadium. OU's victory evened the series and set up a rubber game at 1 p.m. Sunday. For the...
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Owasso Rams and Coach Larry Turner are making another appearance in the state tournament after sweeping Stillwater. An 11-inning thriller on Friday led to an Owasso blowout on Saturday 15-2 and News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared some highlights.
Comments / 0