Duluth, MN

Dr. Judah Askew, a cardiothoracic surgeon, joins the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

businessnorth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssentia Health welcomes Dr. Judah Askew, who will specialize in cardiothoracic surgery at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. “Essentia is a very strong health system in the region with an...

www.businessnorth.com

Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sanford breaks ground on new clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a new clinic in the far northeast corner of Sioux Falls today. Construction on the more than 26,000 square foot clinic is now underway on the Northwest corner of Madison Street and Veterans Parkway, just minutes away from Interstate 90.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Allina Health clarifies technical error

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina Health clarifies a technical error that led residents to believe its Maternity Care center in New Ulm was closing. KEYC received emails asking for more information about the status of the New Ulm birth center. On its website, Allina Health stated that, as of...
NEW ULM, MN

