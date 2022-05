Here’s a look at how area teams fared in the second round of the MHSAA softball playoffs. The MHSAA 2A second round series between Lake High and Loyd Star came down to a third and final game at Jan Delaughter Field on Monday. A four-run fifth inning by the visitors ended up being the difference in an eventual 11-4 win for Lake High.

LAKE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO