A measure to designate additional parking facilities for homeless communities in Pierce County has been struck down. Pierce County’s toolbox to mitigate its homelessness problem includes the sanction of parking lots for the homeless living out of personal vehicles. 27 such spaces exist, and the county will expand that figure to 60 under a contract with Homeward Bound, a nonprofit that provides administrative services for the homeless.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO