Twin Falls County, ID

Why The Twin Falls Co. Fair Must Book Iconic Idaho Spud Truck Now

By Greg Jannetta
 3 days ago
While the Twin Falls County Fair is still months away, event organizers might want to consider focusing their attention soon on booking one of the most iconic, mobile representations of Idaho agriculture. The famous Big Idaho Potato Truck celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and so far not one state stop...

MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Is There a Drug Problem in Idaho Compared to the Other States?

Stress, anxiety, and addiction are struggles that many people in society have, but the way they are dealt with is different for each person. Some people find ways to cope with them by themselves, some seek therapy, and in dire situations, it can sometimes lead people to do drugs. Many Americans will try drugs once in their lives, but it is what happens after, that will decide their future. Some say they aren't for them, some try a little more, and others become fully addicted. Drugs are in every city and town across the country, but compared to other states, how does Idaho compare to drug problems?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

More Than Half of Idaho Under Drought Declaration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-All of southern Idaho is under an emergency drought declaration issued Friday by Idaho water managers and the governor. The Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman issued the emergency drought declaration for 34 counties south of the Salmon River, essentially more than half the state. The declaration was approved by Gov. Brad Little making it effective as of Friday, April 28. "An emergency drought declaration provides a powerful tool for agricultural water users to cope with drought by allowing temporary water right changes for the remainder of the year. An emergency drought declaration may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance," said the department in the announcement. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Map, all the counties in the impacted area are in moderate to severe drought, most are already in severe drought. According to IDWR, nearly a dozen county commissioners had asked the department to issue the declaration. This comes as many reservoirs, snow back, and streamflow conditions are well below average for this time of year. "Specifically, total cumulative snow water equivalent (SWE) levels in these basins as of April 1, 2022, ranged from 50 to 78 percent of median. The April-to-September streamflow forecasts for most locations south of the Salmon River are between 25 and 75 percent of median. As of April 1, 2022, water storage in most reservoirs serving the southern half of Idaho were between 20 to 65 percent of capacity, increasing the chances that many reservoirs will not fill," according to IDWR. For more information on changes to water rights go to the Drought Declaration Webpage.
IDAHO STATE
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
95.7 KEZJ

What Do Idahoans Believe Happened To Missing Deorr Kunz Jr?

The case of a missing two-year-old boy who disappeared from a central Idaho campground almost seven years ago continues to gain attention on a national level. As the July anniversary of the incident approaches, there are still more questions than answers as to how the child vanished while four adults stood close by in broad daylight.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Is This Yellowstone Wolf Saying Hello or Leave Me Alone?

A recent YouTube video posted shows a lucky interaction with a Yellowstone wolf. The driver of the vehicle is rolling alongside a lone wolf. The wolf doesn’t seem to care and just jogs along. It actually looks like it could be the dog from your neighbor’s yard out for a stroll. The wolf has an ID and location collar and acknowledges the driver but isn’t phased by the proximity of the human.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Watch: Yellowstone Park Tourist Nearly Gets Bison Bulldozed

In what might be the final Yellowstone National Park touron video of April, a visitor can be seen walking up to within just a few feet of a massive bison. As one would expect, the animal didn't appreciate it and responded accordingly. The slang term touron is a word that...
ANIMALS
