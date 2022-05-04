ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“Hadestown” Turns Up The Heat

By Beverly
Canyon News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—Hadestown, the 2019 Tony-Award winning musical, has hit the Ahmanson, and it is hot. It took Anais Mitchell (Music, Lyrics and Book) 13 years to get it to come to fruition on Broadway, once it was developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It garnered eight Tonys, including Best Musical...

