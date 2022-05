Kevin Dellicker has trouble being concise. Asked at a recent town hall event for his policy proposals to counter China’s economic rise, Dellicker said he has a 38-part plan on his campaign website, and joked that “brevity was never his strong suit.” In a March blog post, he wrote that it would be a “challenge” for him to keep responses under one minute in a debate with his Republican opponent ...

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO