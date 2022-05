I grew up in Los Angeles, so naturally, I've been known to enjoy a green juice every now and again. But as you likely know, pre-made juice is expensive — like, shockingly expensive. And I've been craving it more and more lately, so I decided it was officially time for my very own juicer. I knew from the start that I wanted a Hurom, but wasn't sure exactly which model to get. When I found out there was an easy-clean juicer, I knew it was the one. Keep reading for all the details on Hurom's H200 Easy Clean Slow Juicer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO