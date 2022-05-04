Kent City Varsity Golf Team Scrambles To Stay Dry

Click here to read the full article. If you thought Greg Norman’s LIV Golf operation was the only new series of tournaments in which 12 teams of four would compete in 54-hole Ryder Cup style matches for (lots of) guaranteed money, you were wrong. The Premier Golf League, founded by Andy Gardner, came up with the format first. The Saudi Public Investment fund expressed interest as an early backer before splitting off to pursue its own version of the same idea, which turned into Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational series. While Norman vacuumed up headlines about the initiative, the PGL hasn’t given up....

