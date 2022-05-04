ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Skinner selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward helped raise over $100,000 toward 'Bald for Bucks' campaign. Jeff Skinner has been selected as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his...

www.nhl.com

ClutchPoints

Hockey world reacts to Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm getting destroyed vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins were in need of a strong performance following a 5-1 loss in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Carolina Panthers. The Bruins started strong, skating well and creating a couple scoring opportunities. However, the game took a turn when Bruins forward David Pastrnak collided with Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta, leaving him bloody and out of the game.
BOSTON, MA
2 On Your Side

Price dropped on Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhome

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has reduced the asking price for his Waterfront Village townhouse by slightly more than $100,000. The listing price for Eichel’s vacant townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle, has dropped from $1.3 million to $1,199,999, according to a May 5 post on the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors multiple listing system. The six-year-old townhouse went into the ML system on Dec. 21, slightly more than one month after Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes D Tony DeAngelo’s blunt 8-word reaction to Pyotr Kochetkov vs. Brad Marchand

The Carolina Hurricanes are utterly dominating the Boston Bruins in their first round 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tony DeAngelo and the Canes showered the Bruins with goals in Game 2, taking a 5-2 victory for a 2-0 series lead. That win came after Carolina destroyed the Bruins in the series opener, 5-1. What made Game 2’s win more memorable for the Hurricanes was the presence of rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in the game and how he showed he was not going to back down from Marchand’s antics.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Capitals, Sabres, Islanders, Kraken, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what is the status of Tom Wilson for the Washington Capitals? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are losing Hampus Lindholm after a huge hit. Finally, there is talk about the offseason plans for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Seattle Kraken. Capitals Lose Tom...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Counters Accusation Made By Rod Brind’Amour

The Bruins fell to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night at PNC Arena despite Carolina playing the majority of Game 2 with its third-string goaltender. Antti Raanta exited the contest just less than eight minutes into the first period following a collision with David Pastrnak. With the Bruins on a power play, Pastrnak tried to track down a stretch pass that ultimately reached the Hurricanes netminder first. Boston’s winger wasn’t able to completely stop short, as he tripped over Raanta’s pads and caught the goalie up high with his right hand as he fell to the ice.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres Player Season Report Card: Jeff Skinner

The Buffalo Sabres season has come and gone, and in a year that almost nobody expected anything remotely exciting, fans found themselves with plenty to cheer for. The season featured many surprises — from veteran resurgences, to young gun breakouts, to rookies having some quietly solid years. One player in particular that was under a microscope from day one this year was Jeff Skinner. After two previous seasons that saw him in the bottom six and putting up career-low offensive numbers, many people were curious to see if Skinner had anything left to give. Turns out, he had plenty.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Penguins dealt major goaltending blow for Game 2 vs. Rangers after 3OT thriller

The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for Game 2 after the impossibly long triple-OT thriller against the New York Rangers. As if the exhaustion of playing on the road just two days after the 3OT win wasn’t enough, the Penguins have now been handed a major blow at goalie. According to Frank Seravalli, Casey DeSmith is unlikely to play on Thursday after sustaining a groin injury, meaning it’ll be Louis Domingue in the cage for the Pens in Game 2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL
theScore

Bettman: NHL not interested in expanding playoffs

While other leagues have expanded their postseason pictures in recent years, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday he wouldn't change a thing about the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "The reason this is as good as it is is because the regular season and the playoffs are meaningful," he told the media...
NHL
NHL

A LETTER TO SABRES FANS FROM KYLE OKPOSO

The last time I wrote to you, I spoke about hard work and playing a fun brand of hockey. I'm glad we were able to follow through on those two things. The year was filled with ups and downs, but what this year had that previous campaigns lacked were games that really stood out.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'EMOTIONS RISE'

"It's part of playoff hockey, you go into these buildings and making them quiet is a good feeling also and we've got a great opportunity to do that tonight. It's going to be a tough game, really tough and this building is going to be really loud. We're excited for it."
NHL
NHL

Wilson out for Capitals in Game 2 against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Tom Wilson will not play for the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, SN360, TVAS2, BSFL, NBCSWA). The forward sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of...
NHL
NHL

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 10

NEW YORK --- The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the NHL Network's Secaucus, NJ studio. NHL Draft Lottery coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will learn where in the draft order their first selection will be for the 2022 NHL Draft.
LOTTERY
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Boudreau, Horvat & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, there is an update on the contract negotiations between the organization and forwards J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat. Additionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver is in question, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson will join Team Sweden in Finland for the 2022 IIHF World Championships.
NHL
NHL

OIL KINGS: Guhle's goal and assist gives Edmonton series lead

EDMONTON, AB - Kaiden Guhle scored once and added an assist as the Oil Kings opened their second-round series in the WHL playoffs with a 4-0 win over the Red Deer Rebels. Edmonton outshot its QE2 rivals 27-18 on Thursday night at Rogers Place as Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cosse pitched a shutout and even added an assist on the first goal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'She's a Light in My Life'

All it took was a fist bump through the glass at warmup. A few years ago when current Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook was playing junior A for the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), an adorable fan named Elise Simard caught his eye as she sat directly on the glass.
NHL

