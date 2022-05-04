ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Senator Weber, Senate, Pass Legislation to Increase Election Transparency and Participation, Improve State Government, and Invest in Minnesota’s Veterans

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ST. PAUL, MN) – Today, the Minnesota Senate passed a significant State Government bill. The legislation works to increase election transparency and participation, improve state government, and support Minnesota’s veterans. “Senate Republicans are committed to safe and fair elections,” Senator Bill Weber (R-Luverne) said. “We want all...

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday. the Minnesota Senate passed a bill meant to increase election transparency, support Minnesota veterans, and invest in state infrastructure. The bill would require specific security markings to identify genuine absentee ballots, add more security to drop boxes and make sure ballots are dropped off by the voter themselves. The bill would also help the Secretary of State in hiring more staff for voter registration.
