Twin Falls, ID

Mini Golf Anywhere You Want In Twin Falls With Mobile Game

By Courtney
 3 days ago
The trend is continuing, more and more mobile entertainment is popping up in Twin Falls and the surrounding area. Now, you can do mobile mini-golfing for any fun get-together or outing. Mobile Mini Golf With Mini Golf To Go Idaho. Mini Golf To Go Idaho is a new business...

Twin Falls 2nd South Market Wins Best Beer Selection Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular place to find food and drinks under one roof in Twin Falls has been recognized for the best beer selection. The 2nd South Market announced it has won the top prize in the state for best beer selection by Idaho's Best Business Awards. The prize was awarded thanks to the TapHouse at 2nd South Market, which first took the top prize for the central Idaho area. The best barbeque for central Idaho also went to another 2nd South Market eatery, Smokey Bone. The TapHouse manager Kelly Gonzales said in a prepared statement, “We have set out to give TapHouse customers the wonderful experience of local and craft breweries. We are honored to have accomplished this and will continue to offer new and different beers on our menu.” The 2nd South Market opened a little more than a year ago in downtown Twin Falls and offers a variety of food options in a remodeled warehouse building that previously served as a thrift store, hardware shop, and blacksmith shop. Businesses that are recognized by Idahoans that nominate them at www.idahobest.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Sonic Adds New Unique Items in Twin Falls for Limited Time this Summer

Many fast-food chains have been changing their menus lately, and some of them are preparing their summer deals. From Wendy's to Taco Bell and McDonald's they all have brought back popular items and have been trying new deals or food items. One of the fast-food chains that don't normally get recognized for their creativity on their menu is Sonic, but they have decided to try something new this summer. For people that love pickles, you are going to want to stop by Sonic soon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local Twin Falls Store Closing this Weekend With Big Sale and Event

New stores seem to be opening every week in Twin Falls lately, but sadly, for these new stores to open, it usually comes at a cost. As much as new stores are moving in, stores that have been in Twin Falls, seem to be closing as well. The pandemic played a factor in some of these closures, while others have closed for different reasons. A local store in Twin will be closing its doors for the last time this weekend, but they are looking to go out in style.
TWIN FALLS, ID
5 Events Going On the Last Weekend of April in the Magic Valley

Hard as it is to believe, May begins this weekend. It feels like April started just yesterday, but spring is in full swing and summer is fast approaching. The winter weather seems to be behind us, and the beautiful weather is becoming more consistent. The warmer the weather becomes, the more tempting it is to get outside, and there is a ton to do on the weekends in the Magic Valley. This weekend there are plenty of events taking place, and trying to do it all will be tough. Here are some fun things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Take The Whole Family To STEAM Saturday In Twin Falls For Fun And Learning

There are never enough family-friendly events to go to. Another family-friendly event is happening this Saturday that involves family fun, learning, and quality bonding time. The event takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley from noon until 3 pm. The Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with the Magic Valley Children's Museum to put together a fun, learning, family-friendly environment for kids to explore everything STEAM has to offer and maybe find a new passion.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Lights And Lasers Take Over Shoshone Falls For Fantastic Show

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns next month for a fantastic show. This show has been displayed several times over the last few years and you're not going to want to miss it. The show will be from May 5th through May 8th at Shoshone Falls. More dates are expected to be announced later as drought conditions continue to be monitored. There was some debate whether the water levels and lighting would work this year due to low water levels. However, it was determined the show would go on and it will look a little different this year.
SHOSHONE, ID
9 Events and Places to Take Mom in Twin Falls for Mother’s Day

Mother's day is this coming Sunday, and it is fast approaching. Many will look to buy their moms flowers, jewelry, or something else, but maybe that isn't what your mom should get. With so many different events taking place around Twin Falls and more coming up through the year, maybe what she wants and needs most is some quality time and a day or night out with one of her kids. Here are some of the events happening soon and other places that would be great to take your mom to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Is This Yellowstone Wolf Saying Hello or Leave Me Alone?

A recent YouTube video posted shows a lucky interaction with a Yellowstone wolf. The driver of the vehicle is rolling alongside a lone wolf. The wolf doesn’t seem to care and just jogs along. It actually looks like it could be the dog from your neighbor’s yard out for a stroll. The wolf has an ID and location collar and acknowledges the driver but isn’t phased by the proximity of the human.
TWIN FALLS, ID
5 Events this Mother’s Day Weekend Around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Hard as it is to believe, May is here, and Mother's day is this weekend. It snuck up fast, and if you haven't gotten your mom anything, you are running out of time. There is a ton you can get her or things you can take her to, but spending time with her is the best way to spend Mother's Day. While not everyone will be able to spend the weekend with their mom, plenty is going on this weekend to keep you busy or to take your mom to if you can spend time with her. Here are some of the events taking place this Mother's Day weekend in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Watch: Yellowstone Park Tourist Nearly Gets Bison Bulldozed

In what might be the final Yellowstone National Park touron video of April, a visitor can be seen walking up to within just a few feet of a massive bison. As one would expect, the animal didn't appreciate it and responded accordingly. The slang term touron is a word that...
ANIMALS
Smallest Home For Sale in Glenns Ferry Will Cost You $95k

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Idaho has recently been experiencing a noticeable hike in the cost of homes that seems to be just as noticeable in rural areas. For the sake of comparison, we took a random look at Glenns Ferry and found the smallest and least expensive home currently available on the market.
GLENNS FERRY, ID
Twin Falls, ID
