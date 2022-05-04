ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Bank, MT

$25,000 (!) Headed To CB…If…

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cut Bank, YOU can make it happen! Cut Bank Trails is a finalist for...

k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cut Bank Trails#State Farm Assist
KSEN AM 1150

Cut Bank Is Praying Today

The Cut Bank Ministerial Association has invited everyone of ALL faiths to celebrate National Day of Prayer today (Thursday.) National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the very first Thursday, of the month of May. Hopefully, May will bring us plenty of rain showers too...
CUT BANK, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Someone Scored This 6 Bedroom Historic 1883 Helena Mansion for $350K

Funk, charm, history, and BIG. This 4,700+ square foot 1883 Helena mansion is for sale and apparently now under contract, with a listing price of just $350,000. That's the biggest Montana real estate bargain I've seen in years, even if it needs a little work. It's hard to tell just from pictures but it appears to be in pretty good shape on the inside and has tons of the gorgeous woodwork you'd expect from a home like this.
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Worst! Five Famous Montana Attractions You Should Avoid

Some would call them tourist traps, others would say these places are a waste of your precious time while in Montana. People love to get away and travel to fun destinations not only for one person but maybe for their whole family or friends. Luckily here in Montana, many places or attractions can be fun for any mood or season. The thing is, there are some attractions you should avoid in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cut Bank, MT
State
Montana State
Daily Montanan

Montana’s drought means that we are toast

One of Gov. Ted Schwinden’s favorite excuses for his failure to prepare Montana for the state’s disastrous droughts in the 1980s was: “Montana is a ‘next year’ state.” It means that even though our rivers dried up, fish died, crops withered, and as he infamously put it, “the whole damn state’s on fire,” we should […] The post Montana’s drought means that we are toast appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

2 Killed in Montana Crash of Airplane Built From Kit

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A single-engine airplane built from a kit crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell over the weekend, killing both people on board, Flathead County officials said. An area resident reported the crash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Brian Heino said. The National Transportation and Safety...
KALISPELL, MT
K96 FM

Benefits $$$ For Golden Triangle Vets

A VA service officer will be here this week to assist & help our local area veterans apply for benefits. The officer will be in Shelby tomorrow (Wednesday) morning up at the courthouse between 9:30, & 11:30. The officer's scheduled for Cut Bank, tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon from 1:30, to 3:30, at the Glacier County Courthouse Annex. Browning area vets can visit with the VA officer this Thursday morning from 9, to 11, at the Heart Butte Manpower Center.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Congressional Primary Debates – Live on KSEN-am & K96-fm

Democratic and Republican candidates for Congress will meet in a series of four debates, beginning this Thursday evening. KSEN-am and KZIN-fm (K96) will carry all four of the one-hour debates, which are co-sponsored by Montana Farmers Union, U.S. Cattlemen's Association, Montana Cattlemen's Association, and the Northern Plains Resource Council. All debates are open to the public, and will be broadcast via the Northern Ag Network.
ELECTIONS
K96 FM

PATHOGENIC Flu Hits Montana!

The Montana Department of Livestock reported yesterday (Friday) the confirmation of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2 Montana flocks. Our assistant state veterinarian, Dr. Tahnee Symanski, will be on duty, & report to the Glacier County Extension office in Cut Bank, this Wednesday afternoon at 1, to speak with commercial producers. Don't worry about a thing...the "Top Doc" will meet with the backyard poultry producers at 2. Montana's now the 25th state to report active cases of the avian influenza this year!
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

Christy Leskovar Does It Again

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 108 New Cases, Four More Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 274,598 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 108 new confirmed cases. There are currently 721 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,461,270 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,762...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Registration Open for MSU’s “406 Grazing Academy”

BOZEMAN — Registration is now open for the three-day 406 Grazing Academy workshop to be held June 7-9 in central Montana. The workshop is hosted by Montana State University and its partners and is aimed at ranchers seeking to hone their grazing management skills. Classroom activities will take place at the Yogo Inn in Lewistown, and field activities will be held on working ranches near Winnett.
BOZEMAN, MT
K96 FM

Winter Canola: Fields of Gold for Montana Farmers?

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University researcher is looking into the benefits of planting an uncommon variety of a common crop, winter canola. While spring canola is one of the more popular crops in Montana – 185,000 acres were planted in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture – the winter variety has very few acres planted. However, winter canola has a higher yield than spring canola and can lead to a more lucrative harvest for growers.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
420
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy