$25,000 (!) Headed To CB…If…

I couldn't put it down! Butte native, & my good friend, Christy Leskovar's out with another fantastic new read. Christy's already the award winning author of "One Night in a Bad Inn," & "Finding the Bad Inn." Her latest book is, "East of the East Side," This true tome spans the late 19th to 20th centuries, & some of the "locations" include Montana's capital, Helena, the smelter town of East Helena, the copper metropolis of Butte, the Slavic enclave of East Butte, & the Flathead Indian Reservation too .Somehow the book missed both Dunkirk & Whitlash. I agree with Christy, when she says, "To go from the Paris opera to the Flathead Reservation with rugged smelter & mining towns in between, I find fascinating." By the way, ALL 3 of Christy's books are available where books are sold, also e-book & digital audiobook. Booksellers can order from Farcountry Press, 800-821-3874. Visit www.ChristyLeskovar.com.

BUTTE, MT ・ 16 DAYS AGO