ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Mini Golf Anywhere You Want In Twin Falls With Mobile Game

By Courtney
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The trend is continuing, more and more mobile entertainment is popping up in Twin Falls and the surrounding area. Now, you can do mobile mini-golfing for any fun get-together or outing. Mobile Mini Golf With Mini Golf To Go Idaho. Mini Golf To Go Idaho is a new business...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Magic Valley Hot Springs Changes Prices for Odd Reason

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Win ‘The Batman’ on Digital

Enter to win 'The Batman' and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home whenever you want. Twin Falls Homes That Could Be A Movie Lovers' Dream House. Houses for sale right now in Twin Falls with Basements that would be perfect for a theater room. 9 Deadliest Intersections...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls 2nd South Market Wins Best Beer Selection Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular place to find food and drinks under one roof in Twin Falls has been recognized for the best beer selection. The 2nd South Market announced it has won the top prize in the state for best beer selection by Idaho's Best Business Awards. The prize was awarded thanks to the TapHouse at 2nd South Market, which first took the top prize for the central Idaho area. The best barbeque for central Idaho also went to another 2nd South Market eatery, Smokey Bone. The TapHouse manager Kelly Gonzales said in a prepared statement, “We have set out to give TapHouse customers the wonderful experience of local and craft breweries. We are honored to have accomplished this and will continue to offer new and different beers on our menu.” The 2nd South Market opened a little more than a year ago in downtown Twin Falls and offers a variety of food options in a remodeled warehouse building that previously served as a thrift store, hardware shop, and blacksmith shop. Businesses that are recognized by Idahoans that nominate them at www.idahobest.com.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

Watch: Yellowstone Park Tourist Nearly Gets Bison Bulldozed

In what might be the final Yellowstone National Park touron video of April, a visitor can be seen walking up to within just a few feet of a massive bison. As one would expect, the animal didn't appreciate it and responded accordingly. The slang term touron is a word that...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Golfing#Mobile Mini Golf With#Mobile Mini Golf Can Set
95.7 KEZJ

10 Different Types of Neighbors You Will Find in the Magic Valley

Living in the Magic Valley it isn't uncommon to see people that can be a little different. There are odd characters everywhere you go, but what happens when those odd characters end up living in your neighborhood, or even right next door to you? There are certain types of neighbors we all have seen and know. Here are the different types of neighbors that are common to find in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Smallest Home For Sale in Glenns Ferry Will Cost You $95k

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Idaho has recently been experiencing a noticeable hike in the cost of homes that seems to be just as noticeable in rural areas. For the sake of comparison, we took a random look at Glenns Ferry and found the smallest and least expensive home currently available on the market.
GLENNS FERRY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Disney
95.7 KEZJ

Why The Twin Falls Co. Fair Must Book Iconic Idaho Spud Truck Now

While the Twin Falls County Fair is still months away, event organizers might want to consider focusing their attention soon on booking one of the most iconic, mobile representations of Idaho agriculture. The famous Big Idaho Potato Truck celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and so far not one state stop is scheduled as part of the 2022 nationwide tour.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Lights And Lasers Take Over Shoshone Falls For Fantastic Show

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns next month for a fantastic show. This show has been displayed several times over the last few years and you're not going to want to miss it. The show will be from May 5th through May 8th at Shoshone Falls. More dates are expected to be announced later as drought conditions continue to be monitored. There was some debate whether the water levels and lighting would work this year due to low water levels. However, it was determined the show would go on and it will look a little different this year.
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

5 Events Going On the Last Weekend of April in the Magic Valley

Hard as it is to believe, May begins this weekend. It feels like April started just yesterday, but spring is in full swing and summer is fast approaching. The winter weather seems to be behind us, and the beautiful weather is becoming more consistent. The warmer the weather becomes, the more tempting it is to get outside, and there is a ton to do on the weekends in the Magic Valley. This weekend there are plenty of events taking place, and trying to do it all will be tough. Here are some fun things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

What Would You Do? Jump Off the Perrine Bridge or Go Below Dierkes Lake?

What would you do? What would you do if someone gave you the choice to either base jump off the Perrine Bridge, or snorkel or scuba dive in Dierkes Lake? Which one scares you more, being underwater or falling from heights? For thrill-seekers and scuba enthusiasts, it may be a simple answer, but for many, it is a heck no to both. Between the two, which one forces you to face your fears more? You have to choose, so which one is it?
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy