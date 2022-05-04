ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor the latest forecast and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action quickly should flooding develop. Be especially cautious while driving at...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bowie, Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Angelina; Bastrop; Bell; Blanco; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Coryell; Ellis; Falls; Fayette; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Kaufman; Lampasas; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Madison; Marion; McLennan; Milam; Morris; Nacogdoches; Navarro; Panola; Rains; Robertson; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Travis; Trinity; Upshur; Van Zandt; Walker; Washington; Williamson; Wood TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MARION MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall and Polk. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 545 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Alvarado, Manvel, Oslo, Mekinock, Ardoch, Merrifield, Tabor, Mallory, March, Big Woods, Poland, Key West and Grand Forks Airport.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Pittston, Muhlenberg, Old Forge, Moosic, Blooming Grove, Edwardsville, West Hazleton, Freeland, Luzerne, Harveys Lake, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Moscow, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Sterling and Slocum. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Anson, southern Montgomery, northwestern Richmond and southeastern Stanly Counties through 230 PM EDT At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Troy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockingham, Wadesboro, Ansonville, Polkton, Norwood, Mount Gilead, Ellerbe, Lilesville, Morven and Peachland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Forsyth; Guilford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Forsyth and Guilford Counties through 215 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine Hall, or near Walnut Cove, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, McLeansville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Haw River State Park, Lake Jeanette Marina and Monticello. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains HIGH STREAM AND RIVER LEVELS THROUGH THE WEEKEND More showers and thunderstorms will produce moderate to heavy rain across portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington today. Rainfall amounts ranging from 0.25 to around .75 inch are expected. This will lead to continued high levels on the rivers and streams across this area as well as ponding of water in low-lying area and fields. In steep terrain locations, there will also be a risk of small rock or mud slides. The heaviest precipitation is expected to occur this afternoon and evening with showers tapering off overnight. it will take some time for all the water to reach streams with high water levels expected into Sunday before beginning to recede.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA

