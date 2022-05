Spencer Will Sing The National Anthem at the 148th Kentucky Derby this weekend. Today, rising country music star Brittney Spencer will perform the National Anthem at the 148th Kentucky Derby in Louisville. Spencer, who describes herself as “Baltimore AF”, first made a name for herself covering “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen. Her video went viral on Twitter and caught the attention of several country artists. Since then, she has released an EP called Compassion and several singles, including the popular “Sober & Skinny.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO