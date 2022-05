If you were born before 1990, you may remember the 3D graphic of an almost-naked baby that danced on a loop to become one of the internet’s earliest viral phenomenons. The strange-yet-sassy “Dancing Baby” began spreading via forwarded email chains in 1996 before it appeared on major news networks around the US and cha-chaed its way into the TV show “Ally McBeal” to remind the titular character of her ticking biological clock.

