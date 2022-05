CT scan of Antikythera mechanismHoroscopic Astrology. In 1901, divers looking to research different species of fish next to the tiny island of Antikythera in Grece discovered an old shipwreck from ancient times which contained vast treasures. Besides all the treasure, a piece of corroded metal was found which had a very odd shape. Those who discovered it in 1901 didn’t have the knowledge nor the technology to understand what exactly they were looking at. It was only after 120 years that scientists understood what they were looking for after splitting the object apart.

25 DAYS AGO