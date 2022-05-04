ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupperware struggles in Q1, withdraws guidance, taps new CFO

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleTupperware’s turnaround isn’t exactly going as planned, with inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine all weighing on...

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Nvidia misled investors about impact of crypto mining on its business, SEC alleges

For years, video gamers have blamed shortages of PC graphics cards on cryptocurrency enthusiasts, who have snapped up growing numbers of the devices to generate digital coins. The pandemic, along with the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports, have only made the situation worse, leading to skyrocketing retail and aftermarket prices.
EXPLAINER: More pressure on the Fed from April jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The April jobs report provided mixed signals on the economic issue most on the minds of Americans: Chronically high inflation. On the one hand, the proportion of people who are either working or looking for work slipped in April after a string of increases. Such a decline in the workforce often compels employers to raise pay to try to fill the record-high number of open jobs. Companies typically then pass on those higher labor costs to consumers in the form of higher prices. On the other hand, average hourly pay increases slowed last month and have weakened over the past three months, a trend that could ease inflationary pressures.
Labor agency: Amazon union’s meeting complaints have merit

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday with an attorney representing the nascent Amazon Labor Union. The labor board had allowed employees to mandate such meetings in the past. But NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo is seeking to get them outlawed. The agency will issue a complaint against Amazon unless the retailer agrees to a settlement. If the company doesn’t settle, the complaint would trigger an administrative court process.
Less immigrant labor in US contributing to price hikes

The U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage that’s partly fueled by a drop-off in immigration, which ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic. By some estimates, the U.S. now has an 2 million fewer immigrants than it would have if the pace had stayed the same. That’s helped lead to a desperate scramble for workers in many sectors, from meatpacking to homebuilding. It’s also contributing to supply shortages and price increases. Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle’s farm in Texas is so short of immigrants that he’s replaced hundreds of acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery. He’s also increased pay for his workers, who are almost exclusively immigrants.
