Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, 79

Karen Jean Scheldorf Morgan, devoted Mom and Nana (AKA Nana Montana), passed away at the age of 79 on April 26, 2022, in Bigfork surrounded by family. After living a full and happy life on her own terms, she is reunited in heaven with her beloved Bob. A beautiful rainbow appeared in the sky shortly after she passed.

Karen was born March 21, 1943, in Morris, Minnesota to Doris and Gerald Scheldorf. Karen spent her childhood on the family farm in Chokio, Minnesota and attended a small country school in her early years.

She graduated in 1961 from Chokio High School, where she was a cheerleader and drummer in the school band. After working briefly in Minneapolis, Karen visited an aunt in Cut Bank, and loved it so much she decided to stay. She was a secretary for Legal Services when she met the love of her life, Bob Morgan.

They married three months later on July 3, 1963 and were happily married in Cut Bank for 46 years before Bob died of cancer in 2009. Family was everything to them, and their children and grandchildren were the light of their lives. Karen worked in the Glacier County Treasurer’s Office for 25 years and enjoyed her time there visiting with customers. Her friendly personality and cheery energy were infectious. She loved to visit with anyone and made friends easily. A longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cut Bank, Karen played piano and organ and enjoyed working in the kitchen to help with the refreshments for funerals and memorial services. She also volunteered at the Cut Bank Food Bank after she retired. In 2019, Karen moved to Columbia Falls to be closer to family and to watch her grandchildren play sports. She loved going to breakfast with family and playing Rummikub with friends. She also enjoyed girls’ weekends with old friends, playing cards and catching

up. Her smile and legendary homemade caramels will be missed by many.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Gerald Scheldorf; brothers Keith and Delvin Scheldorf; and her husband of 46 years, Bob Morgan. She is survived by her two children Eric (Pam) Morgan of Columbia Falls and Nancy (Jeff) Thompson of Mukilteo, Washington; her four grandchildren Ty, Drew, Cade, and Kira; her sister, Gerilee (Tug) Zimmerman of Alexandria, Minnesota; sisters-in-law Caroline Scheldorf of Chokio, Minnesota and Verna Scheldorf of Ottertail, Minnesota; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Karen requested to not have a service at this time, but a graveside memorial is planned for this summer. Her ashes will be laid to rest next to Bob’s at St. Richard’s Cemetery in Columbia Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakeview Care Center, 1050 Grand Drive, Big Fork, Montana 59911.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home.