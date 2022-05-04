Eagles part ways with three staffers from the scouting department amid front-office restructure

As the Eagles make moves to restructure their front office amid a shakeup, Geoff Mosher and Jeff McLane are reporting that three more staffers from the scouting department have been relieved of their duties.

According to reports, T.J. McCreight (player personnel executive/scout), Shawn Heinlen (southwest area scout), and Evan Pritt (scouting assistant) are no longer with the organization.

The moves follow Philadelphia reportedly parting ways with Casey Weidl, the team’s director of scouting operations, and the brother of Andy Weidl, the VP of Player Personnel according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

Andy Weidl is currently a finalist for the Steelers’ general manager opening, while Casey has been with the Eagles since 2016.

Several teams around the league have restructured their scouting departments post-draft, and this move comes on the heels of Philadelphia losing three significant front office members (Brandon Brown, Ian Cunningham, Catherine Raiche) to the Giants, Bears, and Browns and recent weeks.