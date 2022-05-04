ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Win Against Housing Covenants in Fullerton Sets Up Landmark Desegregation Cases Nationwide

Cover picture for the article"A People’s Guide to Orange County" is an alternative tour guide that documents sites of oppression, resistance, struggle and transformation in Orange County, California. The following series of stories explore how land rights shaped Orange County. In 1943, Alex Bernal and his wife bought a house in the...

COVID Cases Jumped 139% Following Coachella Music Festival in Riverside, California

COVID-19 cases have jumped up 139% in the last two weeks in Riverside County, California, after hosting the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for two weekends. Riverside County, which is home to Indio, the location of the annual festival, has seen cases increase by 139% in the last 14 days for an average of 202 new cases a day, according to data compiled by The New York Times.
Three candidates running for Riverside County District Attorney

Below is a transcript of KVCR's Jonathan Linden's story on the three individuals running for Riverside County District Attorney. Jonathan Linden: The June 7 primary elections are right around the corner, with three different candidates running for the seat of Riverside County District Attorney. You'll be hearing audio from a debate between current District Attorney Mike Hestrin and one of his candidate's lawyer Lara Grassley, while fellow candidate Judge Burke Strunsky spoke separately with KVCR but was asked the same questions. When asked about one law that needs to be passed, rescinded, or changed to help the DA's office be more effective, current District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Proposition 47 is the worst thing to happen to California in the last ten years.
Santa Ana police arrest woman for 1996 cold case

After almost 30 years, Santa Ana police arrested a Texas woman for the 1996 killing of her former boyfriend.  On Jan. 4, 1996, the Santa Ana Police Department found Christopher Harvey dead in his apartment off 2205 N. Broadway Street after a caller said a Black man had forced his way into Harvey's home and stabbed him multiple times. During the police's initial investigation, for 15 minutes neighbors said that they could hear a loud argument inside the apartment Harvey shared with his then-girlfriend Jade Benning. However, the case eventually went cold.The case heated back up again in January 2020, when an anonymous letter implicated Benning in the murder of her former boyfriend. In the time since Harvey's death, Benning had moved to Las Vegas in 2001 and eventually to Austin. According to police, after reopening the case, detectives found sufficient evidence to put out a $1 million warrant for Benning. She was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and Santa Ana police detectives on Tuesday at about 2:20 p.m.
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...
What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
