Peoria, IL

“Punks in Peoria”: The city’s history with musical rebellion

By Produced by Anna Casey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeoria is synonymous with the "mainstream." It’s a mid-size city, in the middle of the country, and was often a test market for American companies in the 20th century because it was thought to be the prototypical American...

Related
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Survivor List for $13M

April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

This Illinois City Will Arrest You if Your Dog is Smelly

The weather will eventually stay nice for more than two days in a row...That mean you will take your furry friend out for a walk on a regular basis, right. Right. Getting your pup some exercise is a good thing, but when it comes to being active you dog can build up a little doggy b.o.. Do you give Fido a bath on a normal basis? My pup has learned to "deal" with a bath, doesn't love it doesn't hate it...But really is relaxed after AND wouldn't get me arrested in Galesburg, Illinois.
GALESBURG, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Do Some Overnight Paranormal Investigating at Illinois’ Haunted Ashmore Estates

If there's something strange in the neighborhood, who are you going to call? Well, you don't have to call Ghostbusters for this one, you can do the bustin' yourself!. Have you ever been on a ghost hunt? Personally, I've done ghost tours to learn all about creepy history, but never a ghost hunt. I think it's because I don't know what I'd do if I actually had a creepy paranormal encounter. I'd probably crap my pants if we're being honest here. But if you're braver than me, you can stay overnight at Illinois' haunted Ashmore Estates and do your own paranormal investigating.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

The Price Kids Pay: Ticketed at school

Thousands of Illinois students a year are receiving tickets at school for conduct that violates local laws, an investigation by the Tribune and ProPublica has found. The tickets often involve behavior as minor as littering, vaping, using offensive words or gestures, or getting into a hallway scuffle. Ticketing students violates the intent of an Illinois law that prohibits schools from fining ...
CHICAGO, IL

