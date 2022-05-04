ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads, here’s who is eligible

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iw0Yz_0fSxJTqV00

NEW YORK (AP) — The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services, James said. They will automatically receive notices and checks by mail.

James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified — and toward its own commercial products, instead.

“For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans,” James said in a statement. “This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.”

“As part of the agreement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it, and made certain commitments regarding its advertising practices,” representatives for Intuit said in a blog post Wednesday. “Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.”

FTC sues TurboTax maker Intuit over ‘free’ ads

Until last year, Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021, saying in a blog post that the company could provide more benefits without the program’s limitations.

The company also offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition” that is only for taxpayers with “simple returns,” as defined by Intuit.

According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.

“The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free,” an internal company PowerPoint presentation said. “Customers are getting upset.”

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

“We empower our customers to take control of their financial lives, which includes being in charge of their own tax preparation,” an Intuit spokesperson told ProPublica in a statement in 2019.

The spokesperson added that a “government-run pre-filled tax preparation system that makes the tax collector (who is also the investigator, auditor and enforcer) the tax preparer is fraught with conflicts of interest.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three men arrested in North Abilene Allsup’s robbery, clerk injured

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police arrested three men Tuesday, in connection to an aggravated robbery at a Northside Allsup’s Convenience Store. According to reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), five people stole merchandise from the convenience store- in the 800 block of Grape Street- just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. When confronted by the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Two killed in head-on collision near Kirby Lake identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
BigCountryHomepage

Car wreck shuts down stretch of US 83 near hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police and Fire Departments responded to a ‘major accident’ Wednesday night, across from Hendrick Medical Center South, and shut down a stretch of the highway. According to a Facebook post made by Abilene Fire Department, lanes going both north and south on US 83, near the hospital, will be closed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Severe Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and night

(KTAB/KRBC) – Severe storms are possible across the Big Country area Wednesday afternoon and night. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Knox County and portions of King County in a Moderate risk of severe thunderstorms. Widespread severe storms are likely in those areas this beginning this afternoon and continuing through the night.  The Storm Prediction Center has […]
KNOX COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WATCH: MPD officers lift truck to save motorcyclist

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has shared bodycam video showing a group of officers working together to lift a truck off a motorcyclist that was pinned underneath. The crash happened earlier this month in the 2100 block of W Wall Street.  The video shared to the MPD Facebook page has sparked an outpouring […]
MIDLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass’: Country singer Aaron Watson takes a break from music

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour. Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where he detailed why he had to […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Tax Preparation#Intuit Inc#Tax Filing#Ap#Propublica#Americans
BigCountryHomepage

One person killed in south Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed during a fatal fire in south Abilene early Friday morning. The fire happened at a storage unit facility on the 1300 block of South Crockett Drive around 3:00 a.m. There was fire and smoke coming from one of the storage units when fire fighters arrived on scene, […]
ABILENE, TX
ABC4

Airbnb sees revenue double due to rebounding travel

(ABC4) – Rebounding travel has led to revenues doubling for Airbnb. The rental booking site also saw its first quarter loss cut to $19 million, and it’s reporting strong bookings for both the summer and the holidays at the end of the year. The company has also updated its cancellation policy to no longer offer […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
IRS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy