ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.72, according to AAA as of July 8. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has been hit hard by inflated gas prices .

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Find: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

Using data from the Department of Energy, GOBankingRates mapped out a chronology of average gas prices for more than 90 years dating back to 1929, giving all but the very oldest Americans a peek at how 2022 stacks up to the year they were born. Then, the team used a calculator from the Bureau of Labor statistics to account for inflation to reveal each year's price per gallon in 2022 money.

Keep reading to learn the cost of gas the year you were born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiaOg_0fSxBcYU00

1929

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HozMz_0fSxBcYU00

1930

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.42

Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSCN0_0fSxBcYU00

1931

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.17
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGgaU_0fSxBcYU00

1932

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.81
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmR1V_0fSxBcYU00

1933

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18
  • In 2022 dollars: $4.07
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FOdZ_0fSxBcYU00

1934

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
  • In 2022 dollars: $4.08
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQ6lH_0fSxBcYU00

1935

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGmOP_0fSxBcYU00

1936

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.96
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCLCm_0fSxBcYU00

1937

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4NRh_0fSxBcYU00

1938

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
  • In 2022 dollars: $4.08
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkKYd_0fSxBcYU00

1939

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.96
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdMqz_0fSxBcYU00

1940

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.18
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.67
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAA0m_0fSxBcYU00

1941

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.19
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.72
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264A6c_0fSxBcYU00

1942

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.20
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buDKD_0fSxBcYU00

1943

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMVOV_0fSxBcYU00

1944

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26B2Hr_0fSxBcYU00

1945

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.34
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQaBh_0fSxBcYU00

1946

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.21
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMqIX_0fSxBcYU00

1947

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.23
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1n24_0fSxBcYU00

1948

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.26
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUqR3_0fSxBcYU00

1949

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.25
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqbF5_0fSxBcYU00

1950

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6yJI_0fSxBcYU00

1951

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pgE0_0fSxBcYU00

1952

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.27
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.93
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yK2rr_0fSxBcYU00

1953

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MImT3_0fSxBcYU00

1954

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nViT_0fSxBcYU00

1955

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.29
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJdWL_0fSxBcYU00

1956

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsZVK_0fSxBcYU00

1957

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xV9hc_0fSxBcYU00

1958

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0K3O_0fSxBcYU00

1959

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.06
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fraJk_0fSxBcYU00

1960

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9af2_0fSxBcYU00

1961

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05C9z6_0fSxBcYU00

1962

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLUwj_0fSxBcYU00

1963

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkmks_0fSxBcYU00

1964

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.30
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.78
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281X16_0fSxBcYU00

1965

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fia71_0fSxBcYU00

1966

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.32
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.84
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0noeHC_0fSxBcYU00

1967

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.33
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMhhM_0fSxBcYU00

1968

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.34
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.82
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpWPw_0fSxBcYU00

1969

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.35
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afTlz_0fSxBcYU00

1970

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.67
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKXZE_0fSxBcYU00

1971

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrQEH_0fSxBcYU00

1972

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.36
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021OnW_0fSxBcYU00

1973

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.39
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.54
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoSd5_0fSxBcYU00

1974

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.53
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.11
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNGc3_0fSxBcYU00

1975

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.57
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.06
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4MVq_0fSxBcYU00

1976

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.59
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xQyy_0fSxBcYU00

1977

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.62
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.94
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3830A9_0fSxBcYU00

1978

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.63
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.78
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAEv0_0fSxBcYU00

1979

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.42
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZXu6_0fSxBcYU00

1980

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.19
  • In 2022 dollars: $4.14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Prjsr_0fSxBcYU00

1981

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.31
  • In 2022 dollars: $4.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEhwi_0fSxBcYU00

1982

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.22
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.62
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CA4kF_0fSxBcYU00

1983

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.16
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dv03Y_0fSxBcYU00

1984

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jb07k_0fSxBcYU00

1985

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.12
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4JcW_0fSxBcYU00

1986

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.86
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWDkk_0fSxBcYU00

1987

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSLvq_0fSxBcYU00

1988

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $0.90
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20C5ts_0fSxBcYU00

1989

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.00
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dd3P_0fSxBcYU00

1990

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ay2xb_0fSxBcYU00

1991

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.14
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.41
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sELkD_0fSxBcYU00

1992

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.13
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.32
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2r9K_0fSxBcYU00

1993

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaHGB_0fSxBcYU00

1994

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.11
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMhj2_0fSxBcYU00

1995

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.15
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wl2Pv_0fSxBcYU00

1996

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyeSc_0fSxBcYU00

1997

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.23
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.21
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49boZB_0fSxBcYU00

1998

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.06
  • In 2022 dollars: $1.87
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RFDV_0fSxBcYU00

1999

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.17
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.02
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZWVa_0fSxBcYU00

2000

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.51
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.52
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6ljy_0fSxBcYU00

2001

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.46
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGVQi_0fSxBcYU00

2002

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.36
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37c4ta_0fSxBcYU00

2003

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.59
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.49
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Azvj4_0fSxBcYU00

2004

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $1.88
  • In 2022 dollars: $2.85
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRpaU_0fSxBcYU00

2005

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.30
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN6iR_0fSxBcYU00

2006

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.59
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.67
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPv9M_0fSxBcYU00

2007

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $2.80
  • In 2022 dollars: $3.86
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DsdA_0fSxBcYU00

2008

  • Price of a gallon of gas: $3.27
  • In 2022 dollars: $4.30

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years

Comments / 375

Greg Holman
05-04

Ah the good old days when a Man could support a family of four by himself having a blue collar job, now the American dream has become a frickin horror show courtesy of the Libtards!😭

Reply(26)
215
john McMeekin
05-04

Wow shows all what a FANTASTIC JOB TRUMP DID AT 1.50 A GALLON AND WHAT A MESS BIDEN AND SOROS MADE IN A FEW MONTHS!

Reply(16)
162
jerry j
05-06

I will say this my but my good buddy Donald Trump during his presidency DS never hit $3 a gallon it was always in the high $1 or $2 range

Reply(6)
59
Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#The Department Of Energy#Americans#The Bureau Of Labor
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
SlashGear

With Gas Prices Falling, 36% Of People Don't Think Buying An Electric Car Is Necessary Now

In June 2022, the average price of gas in the U.S. hiked over $5 per gallon to set a new record in its history, as reported by Bloomberg. The increased costs were even more alarming in a state like California where the price of gasoline surpassed $6 per gallon. Amid the fuel crisis, the demand for electric cars soared in early 2022, and giant automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor struggled to deliver EVs to customers on schedule. According to The New York Times, the supply of electric cars fell short of the demand due to the global chip shortage.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
185K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy