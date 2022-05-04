ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Minnesota Supreme Court Will Not Review Rochester Murder Case

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of murder has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request from 28-year-old Sao Yim to review his conviction on a second-degree murder charge and a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. The...

CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

Charges have been filed against four men who were involved in a fatal shooting outside of a St. Paul funeral home earlier this year. Court documents show that 40-year-old David Nicholas Garcia, 30-year-old Mario Alberto Vega, 25-year-old Bryan Lara-Saavedra and 21-year-old Jesus Hernandez are charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition, Vega and Garcia face two charges each of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition by an ineligible person.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Husband Shot Wife In Wadena Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young married couple in rural Wadena is dead following a murder-suicide, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Ariel and Isaac Malone, both 25, were found dead at a residence in Compton Township in late April. Officials at the time said it was an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. Further investigation determined that Isaac Malone fatally shot his wife before he killed himself. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. — Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
WADENA, MN
KIMT

Over 1,000 potentially deadly fentanyl pills seized in southern Minnesota

KASOTA, Minn. – Over 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a search of a storage locker Wednesday in Le Sueur County. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) searched the locker in rural Kasota and found 1,064 Mbox 30 pills. Investigators say the locker is currently rented by Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato. The MRVDTF says it was assisted in the search by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
KASOTA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man accused of attacking a bus, a person, and a police officer pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of causing several disturbances is pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault. Mahamed Adan Abikar, 29 of Rochester, was arrested on November 15, 2021. Rochester police say he forced a public transit bus to stop just after 7 pm near 7th Street and W. Silver Lake Drive NE. Police say Abikar punched the bus windshield and tried to break a windshield wiper, then damaged another vehicle before unsuccessfully trying to get inside it.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Mankato Stabbing Victim Died During Surgery in Rochester

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - The investigation into a stabbing earlier this week near Mankato has become a homicide case. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the stabbing died while undergoing surgery and his son is now facing two counts of second-degree murder. 24-year-old Travis Earle is currently being held in the Blue Earth County Jail with his conditional bail set at $1 million.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

COVID cases on the rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate

A Minneapolis man goes on trial Monday, accused of lying to a federal grand jury about how he handled absentee ballots during the August 2020 primary election. A curious and thus far unreported detail about the man, who’s name is Muse Mohamed Mohamed: He has shared an address with members of a newly prominent political family, including the wife of a state senator and another DFL-endorsed state Senate candidate who is likely to win her election this fall.  The post Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Rochester, MN
