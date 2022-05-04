ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Tennis competes down south

By Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

The Columbia Falls tennis squads competed in a tournament in Corvallis and Hamilton over the weekend. Some highlights from the tournament came from Columbia Falls girls No. 1 singles player Cloey Ramage who did well. She dropped Olivia Peretto of Stevensville, 6-0, 6-1, but lost a tight match to Elaina Foss of Hamilton, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).

“All the ladies did really well,” coach Michele Colliander said. “Cloey played Hamilton’s No. 1 who placed third at state last year and did really well. She lost in a second set tie breaker which could have gone either

way.” In doubles, Grace Gedlaman and Alyssa Williams dropped their Dillon opponents, 6-3, 7-5, but lost to Hamilton’s No. 1 doubles team in a marathon match, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

In No. 2 doubles, Zoey Byrd and Zerita McAtee beat their Butte Central opponents 6-1, 6-2.

The boys matches were partially rained out.

Ryan Hutchison topped Orion Barta, 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, Caleb Donsbach and Will Pickard beat their Stevensville opponent, 6-2, 7-6.

Against Polson earlier in the week, the Pirates had their way against the Wildcats. The girls lost 6-1 and the boys lost 6-1.

Logan Heupel beat Brock Henderson 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in No. 2 singles. Lexi Olberholzer dropped Karli Owen 6-2, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.

The girls faced Whitefish at home Tuesday after presstime.

Columbia Falls, MT
