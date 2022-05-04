Moultray throws no-hitter in shutout of Blue Devils

Maddie Moultray threw a no-hitter and the Columbia Falls softball team went 2-1 on the week.

Moultray’s no-hitter came against Corvallis in a 10-0 drubbing of the Blue Devils at the Frenchtown tournament.

Moultray struck out 11 and walked two over six innings on 97 pitches.

Of her 97 pitches, 64 were strikes. Alethia Fisher had three RBIs and three hits, including a double in the win.

The Kats put up four runs in the top of the third and four in the top of the fourth in the victory.

On Friday, they beat Havre 8-2. Moultray went the distance in that game, too, striking out 13 in the blowout with no walks.

Aspen Dawson had a triple as the Wildkats put the game away with four runs in the top of the fifth.

The Kats stumbled against Florence, however. Florence took an early 2-0 lead and starting pitcher Haden Peters had a rough outing, giving up six runs over three innings.

The Kats still have only played one home game this season.

They were supposed to play Flathead at home Thursday, but it was rained out.

This week they’re scheduled to travel to Ronan Thursday, then face Libby at home Friday.

The Kats are now 12-2 overall.