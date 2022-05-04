Like most places, Glacier National Park is hiring

Glacier National Park in partnership with LC Staffing is seeking candidates to fill support positions for the Park’s free shuttle system that operates on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. LC Staffing of Kalispell has been awarded the annual contract for providing drivers, dispatchers, and supervisors for the Visitor Transportation fleet, which includes 35 shuttles and buses. Candidates who are interested in applying should contact LC Staffing or apply directly on the LC Staffing Website.

The park is still in its hiring season and is experiencing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country.

If you are interested in working for Glacier National Park directly in jobs outside of the shuttle this summer, contact the park’s administrative officer, Emily Keil, for information about latest job openings. Emily can be contacted at emily_keil@nps.gov or 406-888-7880.