ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Like most places, Glacier National Park is hiring

By Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

Glacier National Park in partnership with LC Staffing is seeking candidates to fill support positions for the Park’s free shuttle system that operates on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. LC Staffing of Kalispell has been awarded the annual contract for providing drivers, dispatchers, and supervisors for the Visitor Transportation fleet, which includes 35 shuttles and buses. Candidates who are interested in applying should contact LC Staffing or apply directly on the LC Staffing Website.

The park is still in its hiring season and is experiencing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country.

If you are interested in working for Glacier National Park directly in jobs outside of the shuttle this summer, contact the park’s administrative officer, Emily Keil, for information about latest job openings. Emily can be contacted at emily_keil@nps.gov or 406-888-7880.

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Glacier Park weekend update: Camas Road is open; hikers and bikers can get to the Loop

Glacier National Park says hikers and bikers can go as far as the Loop this weekend on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The hiker-biker closure will be brought back down to Avalanche on Monday when crews start plowing again. Plows have made it to Grizzly Point, which is beyond the Loop, but the upper road is closed to public entry due to avalanche danger, park officials said. The road is closed to vehicles at the Lake McDonald Lodge. On the east side, the Sun Road has no hiking restrictions beyond the gate at Rising Sun, though it is closed to biking because of ice. On the east side, plows were still working in the Many Glacier area. The Two Medicine Road is open to hikers and bikers, but closed at the park boundary to vehicles. Many Glacier Road is open to hikers and bikers, but not to vehicles, too. The Camas Road is open. Saturday is calling for a chance of rain, but Sunday is supposed to be sunny, with a high of 58 in West Glacier.
LIFESTYLE
Hungry Horse News

Glacier Park shuttle starts next month

Glacier National Park will start its free hiker/biker shuttle service from the Apgar Visitor Center from May 7 until June 26— 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. — to Lake McDonald Lodge and Avalanche Creek. The shuttle operates on a first come-first served basis and also offers a return trip to the visitor center. Glacier also reminds folks that there are closures when plows are working and this year there will be closures in the upper end of the road when the avalanche danger is high. In the past, cyclists have been caught on the upper end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road after avalanches have...
TRAFFIC
Hungry Horse News

Glacier Park Volunteer Associates pitch in to help spruce up park housing

By JP Edge Hungry Horse News Buckets of brown paint, rollers, blankets and tape waited inside the 1960s era employee house on a suburban street, ready for the eager volunteers to get started on a chilly spring morning, not a mile from Glacier National Park Headquarters. As employees begin returning to work for 2022, the Glacier National Park Volunteer Associates have been hard at work to get the area ready and employee housing ready for another busy summer season. “These really are beautifully built homes and fun to work on,” Joe Schmidt said with a paint roller in hand, a five year volunteer...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Glacier Park weekend road update: Chief Mountain Road is open to vehicles

Like last weekend, Glacier National Park will allow hikers and bikers to go as far as the Loop on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The hiker-biker closure will come back down to Avalanche Creek on Monday, when snow plow crews start working again. The Chief Mountain Road is now open on the east side to motor vehicles. The Sun Road is open to motor vehicles to Rising Sun on the east side. There are no hiker restrictions on the east side of the Sun Road, but no bikes are allow due to ice and snow beyond the gate. The Camas, Two Medicine and Many Glacier roads are closed to motor vehicles but open to hiking and biking. Park plows on the west side of the Sun Road have pioneered to Alder Creek. Alder Creek is about 6 miles from Logan Pass.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Hungry Horse News

Life on the Island: Bighorn sheep a cool sight on Wild Horse Island

Among all of the places to visit on Flathead Lake, Wild Horse Island State Park offers some of the most diverse wildlife of any part of the lake and remains mostly untrammeled, despite a few well kept vacation homes. Less than two miles from shore at its closest point, paddling to the island is modest, but the water can turn choppy, as the area is known for uncommon wind shifts that can result in some serious situations for boaters and paddlers alike. It is best to check weather conditions before embarking as mornings can blow different winds than evenings based on...
TRAVEL
Hungry Horse News

After June 1, Glacier’s west entrance won’t open before 6 a.m.

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman clarified Monday that the west entrance to the park will be closed to motor vehicles before 6 a.m. when construction starts on the Going-to-the-Sun Road June 1. That means motorists trying to get to Logan Pass without reservations won’t be able to come to the park early and get to the pass from the west side. They will, however, be able to get to Logan Pass if they’re beyond Rising Sun on the east side before 6 a.m. without a reservation. The park is replacing seven miles of sewer force main, electrical,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Trail crew working on cable over river to Nyack Ranger Station

70 years ago April 18, 1952 Glacier Park trail crews were starting their season and one of the first jobs was to repair the cable car that went over the Middle Fork of the Flathead to the Nyack Ranger Station. High water was expected to damage the footings. The ranger station today is abandoned, but some of the old buildings still remain. The cable has long been removed. 60 years ago April 20, 1962 Glacier National Park would see Mission 66 improvements, with a new administration building off the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Mission 66 was a program to spruce up National Parks by 1966 as they...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Park plows to West Side Tunnel, but expect plenty of ice on Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier National Park plow crews have made it to the west side tunnel, the Park Service reports. The road, however, is very icy, with 3 feet of ice in spots. The past week has been very cold and upper elevations have seen more snow, particularly on the east side of the park. The Camas Road, Two Medicine Road and Many Glacier Road are all closed to motor vehicles, but people can hike and bike beyond the gates. The Sun Road on the west side is closed to vehicles at Lake McDonald Lodge, though people can hike and bike to Avalanche Creek when plows are...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glacier National Park#Lc Staffing#The Lc Staffing Website
Hungry Horse News

City council OK’s unique RV Park off Highway 2

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls city council earlier this month approved a unique RV park off U.S. Highway 2. Clark W. Griz and Tawnya Bingham are building the Urban Woods RV Park. The park is unique in that folks who arrive actually rent the retro-styled RVs onsite. They don’t park their own. The park is immediately adjacent to the Columbia Falls RV park, but the two businesses are not affiliated, Bingham said. All told, there will be 10 RVs for rent, which, depending on the size, will sleep two to four guests. The RVs have air conditioners, bathrooms and kitchens — some even...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Big bear tracks

Spring continues! Winter one day cold and windy the next. At least the snow is mostly wet and melts quickly. Additionally, it helps melt underlying snow in a proper manner which reduces the threat of flooding later in June. Still, I am tired of snow, more tired of mud and ready to welcome some nice weather. I am looking forward to the first gophers and ready to slap the first mosquitoes. The gophers may not be out but the bears are – and they are, no doubt, very hungry. I haven’t seen any yet but a neighbor took pictures...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

For the love of Rivers: Stoneman reflects on adventurous career

Darwon Stoneman figures Glacier Raft Co. has guided more than 500,000 people on the Middle and North Forks of the Flathead over the course of his career. He’s also guided thousands of others on the slopes during heli-skiing trips. All told, more than 50 million vertical feet. “Knock on wood, never a major incident,” he said during an interview last week.” “I’d like to say it was skill,” Stoneman gives a wry smile. He admits he’s had to dig a skier or two out from the snow during his career and having a raft flip, and sometimes even sink, is part of the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

First 16 days of April were coldest, on average, ever

Hungry Horse News The first half of April was the coldest ever, on average, the National Weather Service in Missoula reported. The first 16 days of April saw a mean average temperature of just 30.3 degrees. The second coldest was 1953, when the 16-day mean average was 34.3 degrees. Records date back to 1899. The region’s snowpack is holding steady. The Flathead River Basin is at 102% of average. While eastern Montana was pummeled with heavy snow and blizzard conditions last week, the Kalispell and Glacier National Park area saw far less, but it was very windy. On Easter Sunday, kids gathered eggs through the flurries, though Sunday was actually somewhat pleasant, as it didn’t see the bone-chilling east and northeast wind that we had earlier in the week. This week still promises to be unsettled, with snow and rain and highs in the 40s and 50s.
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Hungry Horse News

The long way to Avalanche Lake

Glacier is getting warm like the rest of the valley, and the ambitious and bold have already begun making attempts at their own adventures. With great weather, on a calm Thursday afternoon, the gentle singing of birds and chatter of hikers on theGoing-to-the- Sun Road is broken by the thunderous booms from distant tsunamis of snow rushing through canyon shoots. Springtime is great for recreation in Glacier due to less crowds and traffic on the road, but snowpack remains high and travelers should be especially cautious of the potential for avalanche danger. As the west side of the Sun Road remains closed...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Chief Mountain Road opens

Glacier National Park’s Chief Mountain Road is now open on the east side to motor vehicles. The border crossing is not open, however. The Sun Road is open to motor vehicles to Rising Sun on the east side and Lake McDonald Lodge on the west side. There are no hiker restrictions on the east side of the Sun Road, but no bikes are allow due to ice and snow beyond the gate. The Camas, Two Medicine and Many Glacier roads are closed to motor vehicles but open to hiking and biking. Park plows on the west side of the Sun Road had pioneered to Alder Creek as of late last week. Alder Creek is about 6 miles from Logan Pass. This weekend is expected to be cold and wet, with rain and snow. The Park’s road status web page has been intermittent at best this season. Glacier is aware of the problem and is working to fix it, spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said.
LIFESTYLE
Hungry Horse News

Co-op added more than 2,000 meters in 2021 alone

If one is looking for hard numbers behind the latest boom in the Flathead, one has to look no further than Flathead Electric Co-op. At Saturday’s annual meeting, Co-op manager Mark Johnson noted the Co-op installed 2,061 new meters in 2021 alone. It now has 71,622 meters servicewide and 56,280 members. In 1999, it had about 40,000 meters. Since 2011, there’s been a 17% increase in the number of members. Still, the Co-op has had the same number of employees for years now — 156. “Our employees are incredible,” he said. “They do great work day in and day out.” Johnson credited technology for...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

City finds, fixes multi-million gallon water leak

City crews recently found a major leak in the city water system, one they estimate amounted to a loss of about 6 million gallons of water a month. The leak was in a 16-inch line tap at Fifth Avenue East North, city manager Susan Nicosia told council last week. Public works director Chris Hanley showed a chunk of the pipe to councilors, with a large hole in it. It was one of two leaks in the pipe they found. It was fixed on April 6 and since then, well logs are indicating it was leaking about 6 million gallons a month. Fixing the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Forest plans roads, logging near Spotted Bear

Hungry Horse News The Flathead National Forest has released a formal environmental assessment for the Spotted Bear Project, which proposes commercial timber harvest on 747 acres, and noncommercial vegetation treatments including thinning and burning on 293 acres. Some roads (0.6 miles) would be temporary and rehabilitated following timber harvest activities. Approximately 3.4 miles of National Forest System roads would be constructed, managed in intermittent stored service condition, and made impassable to wheeled motorized vehicles. Public motorized access would not change. The project has units that run from the south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station to just outside the Bob Marshall Wilderness...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Griz takes a rest on the pavement

It is still weeks away from summer on the North Fork, but we are experiencing a full dose of spring. I can now drive into my cabin after leaving the driveway unplowed since November. My meadow is now two-thirds bare ground with only the south third snow covered where it is shaded. As a result, the gophers are cavorting and deer and elk roam to clip the first green shoots of grass. I even got a brief glimpse of a grizzly as I drove north, but others reported a good sized griz lying on the pavement south of Polebridge. Observers...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
69
Followers
97
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy