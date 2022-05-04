ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angie’s Greenhouse will be open this season

By CHRIS PETERSON
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago

Angie’s Greenhouse on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls opened last week, though a bit smaller than in previous years.

Olsen thought she had sold the land back in February and even announced it on social media, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

She said she wanted to downsize her operation and has already moved her greenhouses where she starts all her plants and flowers to Kila.

But when the deal didn’t go through she had to scramble to get enough flowers and plants started by this spring.

She was able to pull that off and the flowers are looking good. Olsen has been in businesses in Columbia Falls since 1993, when she sold plants outside various businesses before starting a permanent shop on Highway 2.

She said she eventually wants to go back to that business model, where she sells flowers and plants at Farmer’s Markets and seasonally at a retail location.

Only the land is for sale on Highway 2. Her list price is $1.3 million for the whole lot, or $450,000 for a half acre, she said.

Like many businesses this year, supply chain issues and the fluctuating prices of petroleum have had an impact.

Planter containers are made of plastic, she noted, so that price has gone up and some plants, particularly nursery stock of shrubs and trees, are in short supply because

nurseries scaled back planting during the Great Recession and the pandemic and haven’t caught back up.

It takes several years to grow a tree or bush, she noted.

Some nursery stock is backordered until 2024.

Like most real estate in Columbia Falls, she said there has been interest in the property. She is a licensed real estate agent in Montana, she noted.

She sold the former Cimarron Deli to Kevin Rosenjack last year who turned it into Ghostland Grounds.

Angie’s will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Comments / 1

Columbia Falls, MT
