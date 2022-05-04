ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

City Responds to Council Inquiries on Pretextual Traffic Stops and Prohibition of Bias-Based Policing

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to inquiries by Mayor Victor Gordo and Councilmember Tyron Hampton during the public comment portion of a recent City Council meeting, the city provided the definition of a ‘pretext stop,’ whether pretext stops are generally permissible, and relevant Pasadena Police Department policies governing such stops....

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Police#Prohibition#Crime#Pretextual#The Supreme Court#The District Court
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

2 men wanted for murder in illegal pot shop gun battle in Compton that killed one of their crew

Authorities say they are looking for two men in connection with a gun battle that erupted at an illegal pot shop in Compton that killed one of their crew and injured a security guard.Kahlel Malik Lundy, 23, and Keith Terrion Rachel, 21, were identified Wednesday as two of the four people who tried to rob a smoke shop in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue on April 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The robbery turned into a gun battle between them and an armed security guard working at the business.The security guard was shot in...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Canyon News

22-Year-Old D’Trevion Turner Identified As Victim Shot In Car

MELROSE— The male victim found shot dead in his car in the Melrose District on Saturday, April 30, has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 22-year-old D’Trevion Turner from Bowling Green, Kentucky. On Saturday, April 30, LAPD reported at 6:21 a.m., that patrol...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man running in lanes of westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount shot by CHP officer

Police officers shot a person who was apparently running in the lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway in the Paramount area Wednesday afternoon.The incident was first reported as a pedestrian being struck by a big rig at about 11:20 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, according the California Highway Patrol. The same pedestrian was reported to be jumping in front of other vehicles, causing traffic to screech to a halt, and was hit at least twice more.It's unclear what led up to the officer-involved shooting.One person has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.The westbound 105 Freeway has been shut down at Garfield until further notice, and westbound traffic was diverted off at Paramount Boulevard. The Garfield Avenue overpass above the freeway was also closed to traffic.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added a it comes in.
PARAMOUNT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy