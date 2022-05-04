ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Power restored to North Chico PG&E customers

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 10:41 a.m. - Power has been restored to the customers who lost power in North Chico on Wednesday. UPDATE 10:27 a.m. - There are...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infections Surge Across All Nine Bay Area Counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls’s data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission. Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic. “It’s been much more insidious in that sense,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “It’s sort of lulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Chico, CA
Industry
Chico, CA
Government
Chico, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
KCRA.com

Former SF Giants catcher Buster Posey selling California hunting lodge for $3.9M

OROVILLE, Calif. — Former San Franciso Giants catcher Buster Posey recently listed his Butte County hunting lodge for sale, and it can all be yours — for $3.9 million. Named the “Springer Lodge” in Oroville, it is a 106-acre ranch used mostly for duck hunting, but the listing boasts nearby creeks that are good for shooting other birds like dove, turkey and quail.
OROVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Gas And Electric#Pg E#Action News Now
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian blocking traffic on 680/24 overpass in Walnut Creek in custody

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- A person apparently having a mental health crisis was in custody after walking on an overpass at the Highway 680/24 interchange in Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon, which gridlocked traffic for miles.Just before 3 p.m., Walnut Creek police tweeted that officers were assisting California Highway Patrol officers during the incident on the overpass from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound 680 near the Ygnacio Valley Road exit.The CHP said the incident began at around 1:45 p.m. Officers who responded to a call of a pedestrian on the highway made contact with the individual who ran away up to the overpass when officers arrived.Several other off-ramps and roadways were closed in the area at the request of CHP, police said. As of 4 p.m., eastbound Highway 24 traffic was stalled through the Caldecott Tunnel all the way to Highway 13 in Oakland. Police said Mount Diablo Boulevard at Camino Diablo was closed as was Camino Diablo between Mount Diablo and El Curtola Boulevard.At 5:51 p.m., the CHP said the person had been taken into custody, with the freeway ramp to be reopened within 10 minutes.No other details about the individual were available.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KCRA.com

Highway 99 reopens after police activity in Stockton

A section of Highway 99 has reopened after it was closed for hours due to police activity Monday afternoon in Stockton, according to Caltrans. The Highway 99 closure was in both directions at westbound Highway 4 (Crosstown Freeway) in San Joaquin County. Stockton police said there was a female in...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties in ‘yellow tier’ as COVID cases rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in four Bay Area counties. Though California has moved away from a color code system, The CDC still uses it to report community transmission levels: green […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Water shortage emergency is declared

State and local officials are extremely concerned about California’s ongoing drought conditions and said that strong measures must be taken in order to address the situation. The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California recently declared a water shortage emergency, saying it does not have enough water to meet...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Hosting Hiring Event In Search Of Garbage Truck Drivers

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento County is hosting a hiring event to look for people willing to do the dirty work that many don’t want to do. Hector Guijarro has ten years of experience driving a garbage truck. He’s now applying for a job as a senior collection operator with Sacramento County. “These are folks that have been on the list to be interviewed for a while,” said Doug Sloan, the director of waste management and recycling for the county. Sloan says early applicants had the chance to get behind the wheel for a road test on Wednesday. “You’ll see cones set up and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Fire Suppression Fueled California's Destructive 2020 Wildfires

The 2020 wildfires that incinerated a record 4.3 million acres in California harken to centuries past when huge swaths of the state burned annually, researchers have found, but today's climate-driven conflagrations are far more destructive to the environment and human health. "California is in for a very smoky future, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary M3.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Eureka: USGS

A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka in Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy