Power restored to North Chico PG&E customers

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) -- A person apparently having a mental health crisis was in custody after walking on an overpass at the Highway 680/24 interchange in Walnut Creek Wednesday afternoon, which gridlocked traffic for miles.Just before 3 p.m., Walnut Creek police tweeted that officers were assisting California Highway Patrol officers during the incident on the overpass from eastbound Highway 24 to northbound 680 near the Ygnacio Valley Road exit.The CHP said the incident began at around 1:45 p.m. Officers who responded to a call of a pedestrian on the highway made contact with the individual who ran away up to the overpass when officers arrived.Several other off-ramps and roadways were closed in the area at the request of CHP, police said. As of 4 p.m., eastbound Highway 24 traffic was stalled through the Caldecott Tunnel all the way to Highway 13 in Oakland. Police said Mount Diablo Boulevard at Camino Diablo was closed as was Camino Diablo between Mount Diablo and El Curtola Boulevard.At 5:51 p.m., the CHP said the person had been taken into custody, with the freeway ramp to be reopened within 10 minutes.No other details about the individual were available.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO