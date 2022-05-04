ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 easy tips for giving Mom the gift of self-care for Mother's Day

Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

(BPT) - Your mother has done so much for you and your family, often putting everyone else’s needs before her own. This Mother’s Day, help remind your mom that self-care isn’t selfish — by finding her gifts that encourage her to put her own health and wellness first. And if you’re a mom, take time out for a little self-care, because whole begins with Mom — and when Mom’s taken care of, the whole family benefits.

Here are gift ideas to show your mom how much you care about her well-being.

1. Give the gift of nutrition

It’s easier to stay healthy and energized when you have tools to create nutritious recipes, including meals full of whole, natural ingredients that support your well-being. For example, Vitamix high performance blenders combine best-in-class design with unmatched power and precision to elevate the blending experience, making nutritious, whole-food eating easy. It’s an essential tool for busy moms to nourish themselves and their families, with the versatility to keep meals interesting.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Vitamix is offering some of the biggest savings of the year to honor moms and make access to whole-food eating more attainable. Through May 15, you can save up to $100 on many Legacy and Ascent Series blenders ; and Food Processor Attachment and Immersion Blender accessories are buy 1, save 20%/buy 2 or more, save 25%. You can also enjoy free shipping sitewide on orders of $100 or more.

Find ways to help support your mom’s health and wellness at Vitamix.com .

2. Help her find her Zen

Whatever way your mother seeks rest and relaxation, help her get there with gifts or experiences that are all about feeling more calm and centered. That could mean a new yoga mat, a soothing fragrance diffuser or a subscription to an online yoga class or meditation app.

3. Make her a spa-inspired smoothie

Here's a great example of a tasty recipe that can be made in minutes and help your mom relax while simultaneously enhancing her health and wellness. Make sure to include these ingredients with your Vitamix gift so she can enjoy something delicious right away.

Vitamix Green Tea Smoothie

This invigorating blend of green tea, honey, mango and ginger will help jumpstart her day.

Yield: 3 Servings; Total Time: 10 minutes; Container Size: 64-ounce

Ingredients
3 cups green tea
1 piece fresh ginger root, 3/4" slice, peeled
2 mango, peeled, seeded
2 dates, or 2 teaspoons honey, optional
2 cups ice cubes, divided

Directions
Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid.
Start blender on lowest speed, then quickly increase to highest speed.
Blend 40-45 seconds, using the tamper to push ingredients toward the blades.

You can find this and other wholesome, nutritious recipes on Vitamix.com/what-you-can-make .

4. Treat your mom to a home spa day

You can give your mother the royal spa treatment in the comfort of her own home — and even join her. Set the scene with calming music and scents, then arrange for a home facial treatment you can share together. Using your Vitamix blender, like the Ascent ® Series A3500 , you can create nourishing face masks and scrubs to soothe your skin, as well as hair treatments using natural, whole ingredients.

5. Buy Mom a variety of whole foods

Help your mom “eat the rainbow,” making it easy for her to infuse colorful, healthy foods into her life by going grocery shopping for her. Look for a wide variety of fruits and veggies that resemble the rainbow so she can consume an array of tasty and healthful nutrients.

This Mother's Day, remind your mom that R and R doesn’t have to take an entire day, but can be fit into easy moments that suit her busy schedule. Moms work hard to be there for the ones they love, so when it comes to the whole family feeling good, whole begins with mom.

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
