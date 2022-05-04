ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Supreme Court Will Not Review Rochester Murder Case

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of murder has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request from 28-year-old Sao Yim to review his conviction on a second-degree murder charge and a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. The...

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
Bring Me The News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

Charges have been filed against four men who were involved in a fatal shooting outside of a St. Paul funeral home earlier this year. Court documents show that 40-year-old David Nicholas Garcia, 30-year-old Mario Alberto Vega, 25-year-old Bryan Lara-Saavedra and 21-year-old Jesus Hernandez are charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition, Vega and Garcia face two charges each of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition by an ineligible person.
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Husband Shot Wife In Wadena Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young married couple in rural Wadena is dead following a murder-suicide, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Ariel and Isaac Malone, both 25, were found dead at a residence in Compton Township in late April. Officials at the time said it was an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. Further investigation determined that Isaac Malone fatally shot his wife before he killed himself. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. — Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Minnesota Reformer

The Hennepin County attorney isn’t giving up on striking a judge from all its felony cases

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is again trying to get a judge removed from its felony cases, appealing a ruling by the chief judge, who ruled the effort was improper.  Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office said in a filing that they tried to handle the situation “delicately,” but are now again pushing to remove Hennepin County District Judge William Koch from felony cases due to “troubling demeanor and behaviors.” The post The Hennepin County attorney isn’t giving up on striking a judge from all its felony cases appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minneapolis Homicide Detectives Investigating Toddler’s Death

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Minneapolis are reporting the "suspicious" death of a young child. A news release says Minneapolis Police Officers were sent to an apartment around 5:15 yesterday afternoon to investigate a report of a child not breathing. When they arrived, the officers found the unresponsive 2-year-old boy with his mother and began administering life-saving measures.
KROC News

Feds Announce Crackdown on Violent Crime in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's top federal attorney says he's ordering his entire staff to work on violent crime cases. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced Tuesday that he's directed all 42 prosecutors in his office to work on violent crimes. He said he will oversee every case from indictment to sentencing. He promised that all adult carjackers will do federal time and prosecutors will devote more resources to enforcing gun purchasing laws.
KIMT

Over 1,000 potentially deadly fentanyl pills seized in southern Minnesota

KASOTA, Minn. – Over 1,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a search of a storage locker Wednesday in Le Sueur County. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) searched the locker in rural Kasota and found 1,064 Mbox 30 pills. Investigators say the locker is currently rented by Geramy Durrell Hopson, 36, of Mankato. The MRVDTF says it was assisted in the search by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.
