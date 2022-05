Lola Showgirl (11/1) and Tom Marquand would not be denied off the front as they combined for an all-the-way success in the Group 3 Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield. The five-year-old looked to have a tough task on her hands with a rating of just 86, but looks to have performed well above that level as she held off the late thrusts of Pearl Glory and Thunder Beauty who were second and third respectively.

