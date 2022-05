Through the first two games, the Bruins have been outscored 10-3 and have allowed five goals in each contest. It’s hard to pin the blame on goaltender Linus Ullmark, however, as he’s been on the wrong end of some unenviable situations. Goals have come off of tips, screens and multiple five-on-three power-play and it’s clear that luck just hasn’t been in his favor thus far. Despite this, the Bruins will turn to Jeremy Swayman to take over the crease Friday in a must-win situation. If nothing else, it’ll give Ullmark a chance to regroup and ideally cause some sort of ripple effect throughout the team.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO