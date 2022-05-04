ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Obesity May Be Affecting Heart Health in Kids as Young as 6

By Amy Norton
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G50Nk_0fSwM3Bm00

WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As early as age 6, children who carry extra weight could be headed down a path toward future diabetes or heart disease, a new study suggests.

The study, of nearly 1,000 Danish children, found that kids who were overweight often had elevations in blood sugar and insulin by the time they were school-age. They also had higher triglycerides (a type of blood fat) than their peers, but lower blood levels of HDL ("good") cholesterol.

Those differences were not, however, apparent among preschoolers who were overweight.

The researchers said the findings underscore the importance of a healthy diet and physical activity in the preschool years — before the effects of excess weight begin to arise.

But no one is pointing the finger at parents. Experts said childhood obesity is complex, and often intertwined with social factors that families do not control — like a lack of affordable healthy foods or safe places for their children to be physically active.

"Parents want the best for their children. They want them to have nutritious foods," said Amy Yaroch, executive director of the Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition, a nonprofit research institute in Omaha, Neb.

"But wanting the best, and being able to provide it, are two different things," added Yaroch, who was not involved in the study.

In general, she said, Americans live in a society that makes healthy eating and exercise challenging — where, among other things, we are surrounded by marketing for convenience foods designed to be tasty and enticing.

In fact, fast food outlets are far more plentiful than grocery stores, said Amanda Staiano, a pediatric obesity researcher who had no role in the research.

And for low-income families, the battle can be particularly tough.

"A lot of this does come down to income, resources, time and stress," said Staiano, who directs the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in Baton Rouge, La.

The good news is, there are national programs that have been shown to improve diet quality among preschoolers and school-age kids — such as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), which gives nutrition assistance to low-income women with young children, and the National School Lunch program.

"I think school breakfast and lunch programs have improved a great deal," said Staiano.

In fact, she added, it is often during summer months, when kids are out of school, where excessive weight gain happens.

In comparison to those school-age years, early childhood has traditionally gotten less attention when it comes to preventing and managing obesity, both Staiano and Yaroch said. But that is changing.

Yaroch pointed to a government-funded program called the National Early Care and Education Learning Collaborative, which was implemented in a number of U.S. states to foster healthy eating and exercise, and curb "screen time," in child care settings.

"The 0 to 5 years are when you're establishing taste preferences and behaviors," Yaroch said. "And the earlier you can intervene, the better."

In the new study, researchers at Copenhagen University Hospital Holbaek, in Denmark, followed 335 preschool children and 657 school-age children, aged 6 to 8. In both age groups, about 14% were overweight — meaning they had a body mass index above the 90th percentile for their age and sex. (In the United States, the 85th percentile is considered overweight).

On average, school-age kids who carried extra weight had higher blood sugar and insulin levels than their peers — an indicator they could be on a trajectory toward type 2 diabetes. They also had higher triglycerides and lower levels of heart-protective HDL cholesterol. And a year later, the percentage of school-age children who were overweight had risen to 17%.

The study, led by Dr. Christine Frithioff-Bøjsøe, was published online May 3 in the journal Obesity Research & Clinical Practice. The findings were presented at the European Congress on Obesity meeting in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

A caveat, Staiano noted, is that even among overweight school kids, blood sugar, insulin and other markers were still within normal range. But, she added, it is concerning to see the differences at such a young age.

"We don't know how this will affect them later in life," Staiano said.

One of the broad goals, according to Staiano, is to not only have formal programs aimed at child nutrition and health, but also practical tools families can use at home. She noted that sometimes simple advice from health care providers can go a long way — on, for example, reading your baby's hunger signals rather than always aiming to "finish the bottle," or giving appropriate portion sizes to toddlers.

Staiano said she thinks the American Academy of Pediatrics has been doing a good job of helping doctors and other providers to improve their skills in child weight management.

"I do think health care providers have a big role here," Staiano said. "But schools, communities and the corner grocery store can all do their part, too."

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has advice on nutrition and exercise.

SOURCES: Amanda Staiano, PhD, associate professor, director, Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, in Baton Rouge, La.; Amy Lazarus Yaroch, PhD, executive director, Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition, Omaha, Neb.; Obesity Research & Clinical Practice, May 3, 2022, online; European Congress on Obesity, Maastricht, the Netherlands, May 3, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#Fat People#Heart Health#Childhood Obesity#Child Health#Healthday News#Danish#Americans
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Which fruits are good for diabetics?

If you’ve been wondering which fruits are good for diabetics, you’ve come to the right place. Lots of people think that diabetics need to steer clear of all sugars, even the sugars found in fruit. You may be surprised to learn that this is a myth, and in fact many fruits can be a healthy and nutritious part of your diet, whether you have diabetes or not.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
TIME

What to Know About BA.2.12.1, the New Variant Spreading in the U.S.

It’s only been about six months since the Omicron variant emerged and changed the landscape of the pandemic, sending case-counts soaring and causing breakthrough infections even among those who were fully vaccinated and boosted. The virus continues to keep scientists guessing, mutating into subvariants almost as fast as researchers can assign them names.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Hepatitis Outbreak in Children: What to Know

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified more than 20 severe cases in the United States, specifically in Alabama, Delaware, Illinois, New York, and North Carolina. In Wisconsin, one infant died of the disease. Of the worldwide cases, 17 have required a liver transplant. While severe hepatitis with acute liver...
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 97-5

A Medical Mystery Has Arrived In North Dakota

This is a mystery in North Dakota that even the associated press picked up on. So here are a couple of questions for you, how does an individual get hepatitis? What exactly is hepatitis? I just want to make sure I quote from the health experts - according to healthline.com "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Alcohol consumption, several health conditions, and some medications can all cause this condition. However, viral infections are the most common cause of hepatitis" Now this part I know, because I worked at a restaurant years ago, THE most common rule of employees was to ALWAYS wash your hands. So there are many ways of catching hepatitis.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Boston

A new subvariant is spreading rapidly in the United States

BA.2.12.1, first detected in the U.S. in April, will likely be the dominant variant in the next few weeks, experts say. First came omicron, then came its highly contagious subvariant, BA.2. That subvariant gave rise to its own subvariants, whose share of new coronavirus cases in the United States is growing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two new omicron subvariants have emerged | Wear the Gown

SAN ANTONIO — For over two years the coronavirus has upended our lives is nearly every way possible. We've heard about BA.1 and BA.2, which are both omicron subvariants. There was a BA.3, but it never circulated in large numbers. But now there is BA.4 and BA.5, which are exploding in numbers already in South Africa, where the original omicron subvariants came from, and that does have medical professionals concerned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy