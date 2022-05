Julie F. Kay, human rights attorney, joined Cheddar News to talk about the recent leak of the draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court that looks to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending abortion rights as a federal right. "I think as we've heard it's not a final draft and that's important, but it's also not surprising in that it shows that the ultra-conservative majority of this court wants to fully decimate Roe versus wade," she said. "I think this really is going to put abortion out of reach for a vast number of women in this country and people who are seeking abortion services were already in a situation where 80 percent of the counties in the U.S. don't have a single abortion provider."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO