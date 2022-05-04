ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

STANDOFF ENDS: Lyndhurst Resident Who Turned Flamethrower On SWAT Team Surrenders

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwI40_0fSwFiht00

IT'S OVER: A Lyndhurst man who fired a flamethrower at a SWAT team during a standoff that lasted 21 hours surrendered peacefully.

Robert C. Condit, 51, who reportedly was angered at being ordered by a judge to surrender his weapons, forced a lockdown of the neighborhood around his St. Thomas Avenue home shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

( UPDATE : Condit was charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other counts, and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance. READ MORE.... )

Negotiations that lasted throughout the night and the morning ended at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

Condit -- who'd posted photos of two of his rifles on Facebook -- had been ordered to surrender his guns as part of an undisclosed court decision, multiple law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

However, when police arrived at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, he turned a flamethrower on members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and retreated into his home after they and their colleagues from the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Response Team approached.

The moment was captured on a video that quickly went viral.

Condit was believed to have a collection of weapons possibly numbering in the dozens, including rifles and pistols. Authorities were also concerned about how much gasoline he had in the home.

The tactical officers pulled back and negotiators from their unit took over.

Also responding were Lyndhurst firefighters, members of both the Bergen County SWAT and Regional Crisis Negotiation teams and standby EMS.

All of the usual precautions were taken to protect them and the public.

"Several neighbors had to leave their homes for the evening for fear of a shootout going down," one resident reported. "We hunkered down in a single room for the night."

A Facebook video shows Condit -- wearing a jacket that says "Gun For Hire" on the back -- firing the flamethrower in front of that same address.

"When Bobby gets bored lol," the post reads.

Another video shows him repeatedly firing the weapon in the backyard.

"Robert Condit has found the solution to 4-7 inches of snow tonight!" the poster wrote.

"Wanna hit it?" Condit asks a friend.

In a Facebook comment, Condit wrote: "I purchased it on GunBroker. it's an ion xm42. legal in 49 states."

Early on, the borough officers got Condit's grandmother out of the home, leaving him alone.

Roughly halfway through the standoff, police who'd become concerned over the gasoline used their fortified vehicle to ram the garage door open -- ostensibly to "open up some air in there," an officer with direct knowledge of the operation said.

They also towed Condit's truck from the driveway.

Someone who knows Condit said his mother and other family members went to the house, "but the police are keeping them away.

"I’m sure you and others won’t believe this, but he really is a good guy," the poster added. "I’m not sure what happened to cause this. I’m hoping this ends peacefully."

A quick video of the flamethrower being fired at Lyndhurst SWAT team members as they approached the house late Tuesday afternoon went viral.

Lyndhurst police issued a unique plea on social media on Tuesday, urging residents to remain in their homes "for the time being" because of what was an "ongoing, dynamic situation."

"This not only prevents any unnecessary traffic in the area," they wrote, "but ensures all parties near the scene remain safe."

They also asked that anyone in the neighborhood who needed to leave their home "for relocation or for an urgent matter" contact the police department at a special phone number.

"If appropriate and if possible, we will attempt to make arrangements to safely remove you from the affected streets," they added.

The area remained locked down past noon Wednesday as talks continued.

******

: A Fair Lawn man was being held in connection with the shooting death of his uncle in the Bronx. READ MORE....

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Person Found Dead At Home On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A person was found dead in their home on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.A body was found by police when they did a welfare check on the  200 block of Matawan Avenue over the weekend, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.Anyone with information is ur…
MATAWAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lyndhurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team#Flamethrower#Guns#Swat
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: 14-Year-Old Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting

A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly March shooting of a Trenton teen, authorities announced. The male suspect — whose name was not released — was charged with reckless manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement, both second-degree offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

$30K Of Fentanyl, $60K Of Meth Seized In Berks Drug Bust

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm were seized from two men in a Berks County bust, authorities said. Kalif Pope and Rafael Rodriguez-Ventura became the center of an investigation in January, when authorities were tipped off to Pope allegedly selling "street level quantities of counterfeit prescription pills, suspected to be fentanyl, and cocaine" from his home in Reading, Berks County John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
266K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy