ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Supreme Court Will Not Review Rochester Murder Case

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of murder has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request from 28-year-old Sao Yim to review his conviction on a second-degree murder charge and a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. The...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Prison Time For Rochester Man Who ‘Skipped’ His Sentence Hearing

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to prison for his convictions on a list of felony-level criminal offenses. 31-year-old Andrew Gustafson today was ordered to serve a two-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction. That sentence also encompasses his punishment for his convictions on second-degree aggravated robbery, criminal vehicular operation, fleeing police, and drug charges stemming from crimes he committed during the past couple of years.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

2nd murder trial for Muhidin Abukar scheduled for May 16

(ABC 6 News) - A new trial date has been scheduled for a Rochester man charged in connection with the 2019 murder of a 28-year-old man. A mistrial was declared in December 2021 in the trial of Muhidin Abukar, after a week-long trial and just 18 hours of jury deliberations.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Seals#Prison#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman asked others on Facebook to kill witnesses in a murder trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man convicted of murder allegedly asked a woman to post on his Facebook page encouraging others to kill listed witnesses in his case. Jaquarious Scoggins will spend 50 years in prison for killing a Warren County woman in 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this month in the killing of Mercedes Wathen, of Cambridge.
CBS Minnesota

Judge Denies Dismissal Motion, Sets Trial Date For Former MPD Officer Brian Cummings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has set a trial date for the former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year. Brian Cummings’ trial will begin Sept. 19, according to court documents filed on Monday. The judge also denied a motion by Cummings’ attorneys to dismiss the charges against him. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Bring Me The News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

Charges have been filed against four men who were involved in a fatal shooting outside of a St. Paul funeral home earlier this year. Court documents show that 40-year-old David Nicholas Garcia, 30-year-old Mario Alberto Vega, 25-year-old Bryan Lara-Saavedra and 21-year-old Jesus Hernandez are charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. In addition, Vega and Garcia face two charges each of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition by an ineligible person.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
FOREST LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Olivia hog farmer sentenced to jail time for recording shower women

An Olivia hog farmer has been sentenced to jail time for recording women in the shower of his barn without their knowledge. Nicolas Steffel, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to six counts of interference with privacy in Renville County District Court. Steffel was sentenced to 45 days in jail. District Court...
OLIVIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

William Schulenberg Assaulted Ex-Girlfriend At Party, Charges Say

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a knife and hammer at a party at St. Olaf College over the weekend. William Schulenberg is charged with first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents in filed Rice County. In addition to Schulenberg’s ex-girlfriend, he allegedly hurt three other people during the assault. The Northfield Police Department responded to a stabbing at St. Olaf’s Ytterboe Hall just after midnight Sunday. The victim was already on the way to the hospital. Responding officers found a bloody scene and were led to Schulenberg,...
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy