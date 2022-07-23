ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Colorful Twist Cutout Dress Is Serving Major Summer Vibes

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago

Ready to say hello to summer? But what signifies the start of the sunny season? Warm temperatures? Trips to the local ice cream shop? Summer Fridays? Sure, all of the above work. But we only truly feel like we’re in summer mode when we’re dressed for it. Mini dresses , bold colors, claw clips in our hair — the whole vibe!

So what will you wear on that first day of summer? Or to a big barbecue with all your friends? On vacation, or for a birthday party? It has to be special and it has to scream summer. For Us , this gorgeous dress is the obvious choice!

When we say the words “body-con cutout dress,” we know that might sound a little scary to someone who’s not used to showing off their figure, but we promise this is a wildly flattering piece. It has a regular crew neckline, but right at the waistline the fabric twists up for a cropped effect, leaving a small cutout on the upper stomach. Below that, the skirt of the dress has a high-rise appearance, ruched all across the front to boost your confidence, with a surplice hem for an extra dash of style!

This sleeveless dress also isn’t going to feel tight or restrictive. The fabric is actually very soft and stretchy, almost like a nice T-shirt. You won’t be waddling around like a penguin afraid of ripping something or the fabric riding up too much. You can move comfortably and without a care!

We quickly fell in love with the violet to fuchsia colorway, but this dress comes in a huge variety of colors and patterns . You could instead opt for a botanical print, a leopard print, or maybe a rainbow tie-dye. There are also other variations on the dress’ construction available on the same page, so make sure to check them all out. You might end up with a few dresses to perfect your summer wardrobe!

Not your style? Shop more from Acelitt here and discover more dress options on Amazon here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses
plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life.
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

