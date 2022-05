A former senior prosecutor who is being hunted by the Taliban says he lives in fear for his life because the UK’s resettlement scheme is failing to support Afghans at exceptional risk.The prosecutor, whoThe Independent is not naming for safety reasons, has been living in immigration limbo in Pakistan for over five months and, despite having British family members, has been unable to secure a move to the UK.The former director of prosecution for a 500,000- inhabitant Afghan province told The Independent he felt “constantly terrified” Taliban networks within Pakistan would find him.He has already been the victim of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO