This game won't finish 0-0

A few minutes after the final whistle, fresh from exiting the Europa Conference League and slipping to a semi-final defeat that ends their hopes of playing on the continent next season, Leicester’s players trudged across to the corner of this throbbing arena where their 3,500 travelling supporters were housed. Kasper Schmeichel chucked his goalkeeping gloves into the crowd, Jamie Vardy his shin pads and, given they are lagging behind in the Premier League, 11th and out of the picture with five games to play, it was hard to escape the feeling that Leicester’s season in effect ended here, to a slender defeat courtesy of an early Tammy Abraham header.

