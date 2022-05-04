ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This game won't finish 0-0

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow I've written this, I think I've just forecast the final score. I'm sure Manchester City fans would snap your hands off for that result right now. But, unless both sides misfire to next levels - Pep Guardiola did say...

West Ham boss David Moyes apologises for kicking ball at ball boy

West Ham boss David Moyes apologised for kicking a ball at a ball boy after he was sent off at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hammers also saw defender Aaron Cresswell shown a red card during their acrimonious Europa League semi-final defeat. With 12 minutes remaining, Moyes was sent from the touchline...
Pep Guardiola
Kevin De Bruyne
Seattle Sounders beat Pumas UNAM to win Concacaf Champions League

Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders beat Mexico's Pumas UNAM to win the Concacaf Champions League. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Mexico, Seattle won the home second leg 3-0 with two goals from Raul Ruidiaz and a late effort from Nicolas Lodeiro to claim a 5-2 aggregate win.
Roberto Firmino Returns to Training

Having missed the past few weeks of action due to a foot injury, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino appears to be inching closer to full fitness and a return to action with the Brazilian taking part in training today with his teammates. Before Tuesday’s mid-week Champions League semi-final second leg against...
Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday. An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.
MATCHDAY: Inter can go top; Bielefeld fights to stay up

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Real Sociedad tries to keep alive its chances of qualifying for the Champions League when it visits last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Sociedad is in sixth place with four rounds to go, five points behind Atlético Madrid in the fourth and final qualification spot. Sociedad is winless in its last three league games, with two draws and a home loss against second-place Barcelona. Levante, sitting six points from safety, is winless in two consecutive matches.
Tammy Abraham heads Roma into final to end Leicester’s European hopes

A few minutes after the final whistle, fresh from exiting the Europa Conference League and slipping to a semi-final defeat that ends their hopes of playing on the continent next season, Leicester’s players trudged across to the corner of this throbbing arena where their 3,500 travelling supporters were housed. Kasper Schmeichel chucked his goalkeeping gloves into the crowd, Jamie Vardy his shin pads and, given they are lagging behind in the Premier League, 11th and out of the picture with five games to play, it was hard to escape the feeling that Leicester’s season in effect ended here, to a slender defeat courtesy of an early Tammy Abraham header.
Klopp On Ticket Allocations For UCL Final: “It Is Absolutely Not Right”

The ticket allotments and pricing for the Champions League final in Paris have been announced, and many fans are understandably frustrated at the availability of tickets for actual supporters. Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters have been allocated just shy of 20,000 tickets each, accounting for a little more than 39,000...
Swansea City: Championship club reports £4.6m loss

Swansea City reported a pre-tax loss of £4.6m in their accounts for the year ending 31 July, 2021. This compares to a profit of £2.7m in the previous year and a loss of £7m in the year ending 31 July, 2019. Turnover at the Championship club was...
