Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 worries could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County have jumped by about 200% over the past month. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world. "Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said. At LAX Wednesday, travelers spoke with CBSLA. Those with masks and those without seem to...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO