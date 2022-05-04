ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Steven Johnson, the former Patriots TE who had an affair with Sonya Curry

By Isaiah Houde
 3 days ago
Steven Johnson, a tight end who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1988, made headlines in 2021 for his involvement with Sonya Curry, mother to NBA players Steph Curry and Seth Curry.

Sonya filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage with Dell Curry and the pair accused of each other of cheating. Sonya claimed that Dell cheated on her with multiple women during the marriage and Dell accused her of having an affair with Johnson.

According to TMZ, Sonya denied the fact she was cheating on Dell and said the relationship began months after the couple decided to legally separate in March of 2020. In court documents, Dell said Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

Dell said she was living with Johnson in Tennessee and that she shouldn’t be entitled to alimony because of it. Sonya denied these claims.

So, who is Johnson?

Johnson played for the Patriots and was a standout tight end at Virginia Tech.

He only started three games for the Patriots in his rookie season and he recorded one catch for five yards. Johnson suffered a major knee injury in the preseason that led to his retirement after only two years in the NFL.

Johnson played in 44 games for the Hokies and he totaled 1,058 receiving yards, along with eight touchdowns. He currently sits at the sixth on school’s list for receptions by a tight end. According to Meaww.com, he’s one of the school’s biggest donors. He pledged $1 million to Virginia Tech’s practice field and they named the institute after him.

Johnson went on to run his own construction business named Johnson Commercial Development in 1995. He is currently the president and “oversees all aspects of development including property acquisitions, leasing, sales, financing, construction and operations,” according to his website.

How did Johnson and Sonya meet?

According to Robert Littal of BSO, Sonya was with Johnson for an extended period of time.

Littal also reported that Johnson was a long-time friend of the family.

Any word from Johnson about the relationship with Sonya?

TMZ reached out to Johnson and he didn’t respond, keeping his side of the story a mystery. Johnson was a private person after retiring from the NFL and he’s kept his business out of the public’s eye — outside of relationship with Sonya.

AmenRaa
3d ago

As a man all you can do is take yours on the chin and move forward ….but sometimes in life as a man you do it all for nothing …you take care of everything with no respect, appreciation , or gratitude !!!!!!!!!

jimmie mouton
2d ago

I spent my wheels for years in relationships that only caused me pain and lost but God preserved me every time from evil women that didn't have by best interest at heart. I man up everytime and move forward.

Dianne Ziegler
2d ago

Johnny Depp went to court because he wants the truth out there. If he was as guilty as she makes out to be I don't believe he would risk going to court. I believe she is changing the truth and making herself the victim. I didn't hear a victim in any of the audios with her talking. I heard somebody that was right in the mix dealing out blows. Not a victim.

