Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Police Recognize the Best of the Best Among Their Own

By Bristol
 3 days ago
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department recognized the best of the best among their ranks during a special awards ceremony at Northwest Technical Community College in Shreveport. The awards were for members of the Shreveport Police family who go above and beyond their call of duty. If...

KTAL

Funeral services set for Landry Anglin, teen caught in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend. Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

One Person Shot At Shreveport Sports Bar Overnight

For the second night in a row, Shreveport is dealing with a shooting victim in the overnight hours. Around midnight on Thursday night (into Friday morning) Shreveport Police responded to the Time Out Sports Bar on Mansfield Road for a shooting call. KTBS reports at least one person was injured in the shooting. Police started looking for suspects right away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Investigation into Shreveport teen's death heats up

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the community continues to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Landry Anglin, the investigation into who pulled the trigger during a rolling shootout on Fairfield Avenue heats up. Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon said investigators are making progress and hope to be able to release some information...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Seek Two Men as Suspects in Weekend Shooting

On Saturday April 30th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to the 200 block of Prospect Street on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a man inside of a vehicle that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what was described as life threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Missing Teen Who Tried to Save 2 Sisters: 'Heartbreaking'

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been identified as Kevin Poole, one of the three children who went missing in the Mississippi River on April 23. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said that the teen's body was found in the river around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, reported CBS affiliate WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
TODAY.com

Mom-daughter police officers make history in Louisiana

NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY on Sgt. Robin Green and officer Nadia Adams, the first mother-daughter duo serving on the police force in Lafayette, Louisiana. Joining TODAY live on the plaza, they are surprised with a donation in their names to Faith House, a learning space there named in their honor and items from Lego and Carter’s to fill the space.May 6, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Shreveport, LA
