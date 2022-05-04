5.3.22 – Metro soccer & tennis results

MD Daniels is putting together a puzzle at Iowa Wesleyan University, one he hopes will be a top-notch NAIA football program when he gets done. Daniels, who is in his third year as head coach of the Tigers, added a key piece to his puzzle on Wednesday when Burlington High School senior defensive lineman Anthony Morrison signed to play football for the Mount Pleasant school this fall.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO