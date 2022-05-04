ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

5.3.22 – Metro soccer & tennis results

By Cole Bair
1650thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn boys soccer, Cedar Falls won 2-1 at Iowa City High, Waterloo West lost 4-0 to...

1650thefan.com

The Hawk Eye

The sixth weekly Iowa girls soccer rankings released May 5, 2022 by IGHSAU

The sixth weekly Iowa high school girls soccer rankings released May 5, 2022 by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. 1. West Des Moines Valley (12-0); 2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (10-3); 3. Ankeny Centennial (11-2); 4. Ankeny (12-1); 5. Waukee Northwest (10-1); 6. Linn-Mar (11-2); 7. Pleasant Valley (10-4); 8. West Des Moines Dowling (7-3); 9. Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1); 10. Bettendorf (9-2); 11. Muscatine (5-4); 12. Iowa City High (5-3); 13. Cedar Falls (8-2); 14. Johnston (7-4); 15. Dubuque Hempstead (8-3). Dropped out: Sioux City East (14).
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Currin and Lewis help Treynor repeat as WIC girls golf champs

(Atlantic) Treynor posted a team score of 400 to win the Western Iowa Conference Girls Golf Tournament played Wednesday at Nishna Hills Golf Course in Atlantic. The Cardinals were led by runner-up Brooklynn Currin with a round of 90. Madeline Lewis placed 6th with a 100. Other counting scores for the Cardinals came from Keely Smith and Andralynne Pittmann who each shot 105.
TREYNOR, IA
WHO 13

CIML conference meets spread across metro

The CIML splits their conference up into three sub-conferences, which makes conference track and field meet night a busy one in central Iowa. The Metro division was the only co-ed meet on Wednesday. That took place at North High School. The Central division girls were at Urbandale, while the boys were at Valley. The Iowa […]
URBANDALE, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (5-6-22)

Boys’ Soccer ScoresSpencer 4, Bishop Heelan 2Sioux City North 3, Sioux City West 1Storm Lake 4, Unity Christian 1Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 1, West Sioux 0 Girls’ Soccer ScoresBishop Heelan 1, Spencer 0Le Mars 6, Spirit Lake 2Unity Christian 4, Storm Lake 0West Sioux 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Hawk Eye

Anthony Morrison signs to play football for Iowa Wesleyan University

MD Daniels is putting together a puzzle at Iowa Wesleyan University, one he hopes will be a top-notch NAIA football program when he gets done. Daniels, who is in his third year as head coach of the Tigers, added a key piece to his puzzle on Wednesday when Burlington High School senior defensive lineman Anthony Morrison signed to play football for the Mount Pleasant school this fall.
BURLINGTON, IA

