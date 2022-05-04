ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Jim Dreier and Rich Medd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of Iowa’s leading jazz educators, Jim Dreier, Latin Jazz guru at the University of Iowa, and...

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Winters Leaving Who 13: Where Is the Veteran Iowa Anchor Going?

Iowa residents have to bid farewell to their favorite anchor. Dan Winters has been on WHO 13 for almost two decades and has been delivering groundbreaking news to Des Moines long before that. So viewers were dejected when Dan Winters announced he is leaving WHO-TV this month. The expected questions soon followed. WHO 13 viewers want to know why the news anchor is leaving, where is he going next, or if he is retiring. Fortunately for his dedicated followers, Dan Winters answered most of their queries.
DES MOINES, IA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: 16-year-old Cedar Falls music sensation cuts first single

CEDAR FALLS — Carter Guse slipped into the chair, arranged his headphones and grabbed a Taylor six-string acoustic-electric guitar, settled the instrument into his lap and ran through a few chords. “I’m flatpicking, but I can change if you want me to,” Guse said, speaking into a microphone. On...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

'It's really scary': COVID-19 spikes on Drake University campus

DES MOINES, Iowa — As of Wednesday morning, there were 193 positive COVID-19 cases among students at Drake University. The university has taken action making all pharmacy classes remote, and empowering faculty to decide if their classes are online or in-person. There are 20 students isolating on campus. "It's...
DES MOINES, IA

