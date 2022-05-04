ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Coalition Split on Taxing Energy Firms’ Windfall Profits

By Arne Delfs
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

The German government is split over whether it should impose a tax on the windfall profits from...

www.bloomberg.com

The Independent

Rising energy costs and Ukraine conflict feed into soaring shop prices

Shop prices are up 2.7% on last year marking their highest rate of inflation since September 2011, figures show.The impact of rising energy prices and the conflict in Ukraine continued to feed through into April’s retail prices, with no sign of them abating, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.Shop price annual inflation accelerated to 2.7% in April, up from 2.1% in March and soaring beyond the 12 and six-month average increases of 0.4% and 1.5%, according to the index.Food inflation accelerated to 3.5% in April, up from 3.3% in March, although fresh food inflation slowed slightly from 3.5% last...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bloomberg

An $86 Billion Dividend Bill Threatens to Send Yuan Lower

Having plunged by the most on record in offshore trade last month, China’s yuan is now facing the threat of selling pressure from the nation’s companies. Chinese firms are poised to ramp up dividend payments in coming months, with more than 500 Hong Kong-listed companies to hand out around HK$677 billion ($86.2 billion) this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of Thursday. This summer’s June-August peak is set to be 16% higher in terms of payment size than the same period in 2021.
MARKETS
#The Green Party
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The west can cut its energy dependency on Russia and be greener

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has amplified the importance of national-security considerations in western countries’ energy policies. At the same time, governments must continue to focus on reducing environmental damage – in particular, on cutting greenhouse-gas emissions. Both goals, geopolitical and environmental, are urgent and should be evaluated together.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Oil Down $1 On China Growth Worries, While EU Weighs Russian Crude Ban

Oil prices fell on Monday in holiday-sapped trade in Asia as concerns about weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed fears of potential supply stress from a looming European Union ban on Russian crude. Brent crude futures fell $1.13, or 1.1%, to $106.01 a barrel at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Europe’s oil major discount grows ever more stark

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s big oil companies will be wondering what they have to do. Despite Shell (SHEL.L), BP (BP.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) all reporting bumper first-quarter earnings amid soaring oil prices, their valuations lag those of U.S. rivals Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N). The disconnect is increasingly odd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

